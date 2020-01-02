Bowl capsule previews

FILE - This 2010 photo shows Rich Gunnell after he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. Gunnell, who became wide receivers coach at his Alma Mater Boston College, was named the school's interim football coach after head coach Steve Addazio was fired on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.(AP Photo, File)

Birmingham Bowl

No. 21 Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6)

SITE Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

TIME/TV 2 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Cincinnati by 71/2

SERIES Boston College leads 4-3

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Cincinnati is looking to finish ranked in the Top 25 and have a second consecutive season with 11 victories. Boston College wants to secure a winning record and its first bowl victory since 2016, while being led by interim coach Rich Gunnell.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is a double threat. He has passed for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns against 9 interceptions. He also has run for 570 yards and two scores.

Boston College RB David Bailey replaces Boston College's all-time leading rusher A.J. Dillon, who is skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. The 240-pound Bailey ran for 181 yards against North Carolina State and 172 vs. Syracuse. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns in each game.

Gator Bowl

Tennessee (7-5) vs. Indiana (8-4)

SITE TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV/TIME 6 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Tennessee by 21/2

SERIES Tennessee leads 1-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Tennessee carries a five-game winning streak into its first postseason game in three years. Indiana, also playing in its first bowl since December 2016, hasn't won a postseason game since the 1991 Copper Bowl.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tennessee Senior S Nigel Warrior will make his 34th consecutive start, and Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey should know where he's at before every passing play. Warrior leads the Vols with four interceptions and ranks second on the team with 68 tackles.

Indiana Sophomore RB Stevie Scott III has 845 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns, but just 54 yards in each of his past two games.

