Central Arkansas 63, Houston Baptist 39

Alana Canady scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a victory over Houston Baptist at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (6-6, 2-1 Southland Conference) held the Huskies (4-8, 0-3) to 2-of-16 shooting in the first quarter as they built a 16-4 lead. UCA led by 19 at one point in the first half, then outscored Houston Baptist 18-9 in the third quarter on 64.3% shooting as the lead grew to 24 points. It reached 29 points in the fourth quarter before Houston Baptist outscored UCA 10-5 in the game's final four minutes.

The Sugar Bears held the Huskies without a three-pointer as Houston Baptist went 0 of 10. Through three Southland Conference games, UCA has held its opponents to 1-of-27 shooting (3.7%) from the three-point line and has held two of its three opponents to less than 40 points.

Hannah Langhi had 10 points and 9 rebounds for the Sugar Bears, while Taylor Sells added 6 points and 9 rebounds.

Sports on 01/02/2020