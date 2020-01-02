Central Arkansas churches on their guard

In this still frame from livestreamed video provided by law enforcement, churchgoers take cover while a congregant armed with a handgun, top left, engages a man who opened fire, near top center just right of windows, during a service at West Freeway Church of Christ, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in White Settlement, Texas. The footage was broadcast online by the church according to a law enforcement official, who provided the image to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. (West Freeway Church of Christ/Courtesy of Law Enforcement via AP)

In the wake of another church shooting in Texas, some Arkansas pastors and church security personnel say they're prepared for such a scenario.

"The goal is that you would identify somebody like that individual before they ever got in the sanctuary," said Jeff Hagar, who is on the security team at First Baptist Church of Cabot.

"We would go up and have a conversation with them -- 'Hey, I've never seen you before. Are you new?'" said Hagar, who is also a Sherwood police officer.

Hagar was referring to Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who went into the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday wearing a wig, fake beard and trench coat. Underneath the coat, Kinnunen had a shotgun, which he used to slay two church members.

Within six seconds, Jack Wilson, a former reserve deputy and firearms instructor, had shot and killed Kinnunen.

Many church leaders across the country implemented security measures after the 2017 shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left 26 people dead in addition to the shooter.

The measures often include a security detail consisting of church members in plain clothes with concealed firearms.

After the Sutherland Springs shooting, the Texas Legislature passed a law authorizing anyone with a concealed-carry license to take a weapon into houses of worship.

"Arkansas law allows the same type of armed protection in churches or synagogues as is permitted in Texas," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. "I personally know that most worship centers in Arkansas have enhanced armed volunteer security either through the use of off-duty law enforcement or members of the congregation being trained and armed. The recent rash of hate crimes targeting a religious group makes it critically important that we take steps to prepare for an active shooter situation and to adequately investigate, punish and deter that type of violence."

In some ways, Arkansas has been ahead of the trend.

Arkansas Act 67 of 2013 allowed churches to decide whether they would allow people to carry concealed handguns into the building. Previously, state law forbid concealed handguns in churches or other places of worship.

"That situation down there in Texas proved exactly what it's designed for," said former state Sen. Bryan King of Green Forest, the lead sponsor of the bill that became known as the "Church Protection Act of 2013." "My original bill was respectful of each church or place of worship. They could put their own plan in place.

"Before my bill, these places were legally supposed to be gun-free," King said. "They were made legally defenseless in situations like this."

In 2017, the Arkansas Legislature established an "Enhanced Concealed Handgun Carry License," which allowed licensees (who are required to take firearms training courses) to carry and possess handguns in more locations, including churches, according to the Arkansas State Police.

But the Legislature allowed churches to prohibit firearms by posting notices saying that no guns were allowed or providing written or verbal notice to the license holder, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-73-306.

King's bill didn't mention signs.

"In my bill, it did not put a sign at the door because they did not want people to know what their security situation was," he said.

J.D. "Sonny" Tucker, executive director of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, said that in the past three years, training sessions have been held for hundreds of churches and more than 1,000 church leaders in church security.

That includes systems and communications but not training in handling weapons, said Greg Addison, associate executive director of the state convention.

"It's a local church question whether they choose to arm their team or not, and we simply encourage those who have armed teams to get the best professional training they can," Addison said.

"We teach our churches that good security is good ministry," he said. "It might be a homeless person who needs help, and that's why we're there. But we don't know until we engage them."

Hagar said church security officers have to be vigilant and aware of what's going on.

"At the same time, you don't want to be unwelcoming," he said. "I don't want people to be scared to go to church. I don't want people to feel like they need to be carrying a gun when they go to church. Our goal is to mitigate that to where people don't have to worry."

Hagar said he's concerned about the potential for "friendly fire" from congregants who are carrying guns. In the event of an active shooter, if several people in the congregation pull out guns and begin firing, "then you have multiple injuries," he said.

Hagar said the most likely problem at the Cabot church would be people breaking into vehicles in the parking lot. So they have a uniformed Lonoke County deputy stationed in the parking lot.

Usually, there is one civilian armed police officer in the sanctuary, Hagar said.

"Most of the church congregation, they probably suspect that we're armed," he said. "But we're armed concealed. We try to be discreet. The reason that we use church members is that we know church members."

Hagar said they're also vigilant to protect children in Sunday School. He worries that a parent who doesn't have custody could try to pick up a child from Sunday School while the other parent is in the sanctuary.

"I think churches have a responsibility to protect their congregation, but I think at the same time you need to tailor that around what is the most pressing threat, and that typically is not going to be an active shooter," he said. "But you need to be aware of it."

Josh King, lead pastor at Second Baptist Church in Conway, said he arrived 1½ years ago from Texas and was impressed with the church's security measures.

"We've got cameras everywhere," he said.

And the security team? Its members are armed and have in-ear communications devices like Secret Service agents.

"They've got eyes on my family all of the time," King said. "They're doing things we don't notice."

King said it's sad that we live in a time when churches need security personnel.

"I'm not comfortable with guns personally myself," he said. "I have no guns. I don't want guns around my children. But it is the law, and we can't live in fear."

Buddy Fisher of Sherwood, an itinerant pastor who attends Agape Church in Little Rock, said there's wisdom in having an armed security team at church.

"The word of God tells us to use wisdom," he said.

Fisher said he normally carries a concealed firearm and was recently asked to serve on the security team at Agape. He's not a pastor there but has attended the church for the past five years.

Fisher said if a gunman as suspicious looking as Kinnunen had entered Agape Church, he wouldn't have gotten past the lobby because a member of the church's plainclothes security team would have stopped him in the parking lot or lobby.

"We probably have no less than six to eight people in our church, the parking lot and the lobby that are armed," he said.

Fisher said it was good that Wilson was at the White Settlement church.

"You've got somebody who's armed and trained and in five seconds took that guy out," Fisher said. "Would you rather have two people on the floor dead or 50-plus people on the floor dead?"

"The days of Andy Griffith are over, and they're not coming back," said Fisher, referring to the 1960s television show about a sheriff who usually didn't carry a gun.

Tyler Lindsey, a spokesman for Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock, said the church has used a hired security firm for years and usually has two guards on-site when there's a crowd in the church.

They don't want congregants carrying firearms.

"We do have signs on all of our entrances that we don't allow firearms in the facilities," said Cindy Bowden, assistant to the senior pastor at Pulaski Heights.

"We've publicized in worship bulletins and on our building that we are a firearm-free building," Lindsey said.

Bowden, who has worked at the church for 25 years, said the only criminal incident there that she can recall was a purse snatching in the parking lot about 12 years ago. She said the woman was knocked to the ground.

"I think it just alarmed us to the fact that we're not invincible because we're in a nice neighborhood," Bowden said.

A Section on 01/02/2020