Child care still a barrier for female politicians

In this March 2017, photo, provided by Rep. Kimberly Dudik, Dudik speaks on the floor of the legislature holding her newborn son Marcutio in Helena, Mont. As experts predict another banner year of women running for office, hurdles remain particularly for those like Dudik who have young children. Only six states have laws specifically allowing the use of campaign funds for child care. In most states, including Montana, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation by state agencies or boards. (Rep. Nate McConnell/Rep. Kimberly Dudik via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY -- When Kimberly Dudik ran for her fourth term in the Montana House, state officials told her that she could not use campaign money to pay for child care for her four young children.

She is now running for attorney general and is trying to visit a big chunk of the sprawling state, spending hours on the road. That means she needs even more help picking up her kids at school and day care when she's away and her husband has a late night at the office.

"It just seems behind the times," said Dudik, whose family is living off her husband's income and savings from her work as a lawyer. "When it was a man campaigning, the woman was traditionally the one to stay home and take care of the children. There is not someone home just taking care of the kids."

Experts predict a large number of women will again run for office in 2020 as they did in 2018, and child care remains a hurdle for many of them.

A congressional candidate in New York successfully petitioned the Federal Election Commission in 2018 to allow campaign money to help cover child care costs. But it applies only to those running for federal office.

That leaves women in many states who are running for the Legislature, statewide positions such as attorney general, or local offices to find another way to pay for child care as they campaign, which often requires night and weekend work.

Only six states have laws specifically allowing campaign money to be used for child care. Five states are considering it. In most states, including Montana, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation by agencies or boards. Agencies in at least nine states have allowed child care to be a campaign-related expense, but those decisions are not law and could be reversed.

Lawmakers in Minnesota added child care as an allowable expense in 2018, and Colorado, New York, New Hampshire, California and Utah passed laws in 2019.

Before Colorado allowed campaign cash to be used for child care, Amber McReynolds, a former chief elections official in Denver, was contemplating a bid for statewide office in 2017. The costs of child care were a considerable concern for a single mother of two young children.

For that and other reasons, McReynolds decided against running.

"When we look at the statistics in terms of representatives in Congress or statewide office and you don't see single moms in that category, that's why," said McReynolds, the CEO of a nonprofit. "The circumstances are just that much more difficult when you are in politics."

In Tennessee, the sponsor of a measure to add child care to the list of approved campaign expenses faced a skeptical audience during a subcommittee hearing last spring.

"If they aren't running for office because they can't find child care, how are they going to do the job down here?" asked state Rep. John Crawford, a Republican from Kingsport.

The sponsor, Democratic state Rep. Jason Powell, said he introduced the proposal after people he tried to recruit to run for City Council in Nashville declined because child care needs kept them from campaigning.

The measure failed to advance after a split vote of the all-male subcommittee.

Information for this article was contributed by Kimberlee Kruesi of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/02/2020