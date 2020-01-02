Christmas deer hunt a noisy, happy occurrence

It appears in the regulations as a second segment of modern gun deer season, but Arkansas sportsman call it the Christmas Holiday Deer Hunt.

The season runs from Dec. 26-28, giving hunters statewide a final opportunity to take deer with a modern firearm at year's end. Almost universally, however, the Christmas Holiday Deer Hunt is less about hunting and more about spending one last go in the deer woods with close friends and family. Mike Romine, an avid deer hunter from Mabelvale, said the Christmas hunt allows hunters who receive firearms for Christmas to use their gifts.

I spent a late afternoon in close proximity to such a person while participating in the Christmas Holiday Deer Hunt with Bobby McGehee, dean of graduate studies at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Jason Shipp of Hensley.

McGehee, Shipp and I have hunted one day of the Christmas hunt for the past three years at McGehee's lease in Grant County. The outing follows a familiar program. We spend some time before the hunt catching up with each others' lives, and recapping our hunting and fishing highlights since we were last together. We talk about pickup trucks, rifles and reloading ammunition, striped bass and a host of other topics.

Around 3:30 p.m., the shadows cast a certain light that prompts McGehee to announce it's time to go to our stands.

The stands are unique. In fact, it's more appropriate to call them shooting houses. They are old semitrailer sleeper cabs attached to metal towers. They are very spacious, and each has a long rectangular window in the front that offers spacious views of respective food plots.

The first two years, I hunted in a stand that isn't level. On my first visit, I leaned back in a worn-out swiveling office chair that has no back tension. I went nearly horizontal as the chair rolled and slammed against the back wall, contorting me like a pretzel as I flailed my arms and legs to return upright. I made a thunderous racket, but it didn't matter. I killed two deer at sunset.

I didn't get a deer in 2018, but McGehee killed one with his 7.62 Lazzeroni Warbird.

At 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, we met and chatted as always. At 3:30 p.m., McGehee directed me to a different stand overlooking a different food plot.

At 4 p.m., a corn feeder activated. It sounded very close. I texted McGehee, who said that a neighbor had built a stand next to the property line, and that the feeder was at least 100 yards away through a dense pine thicket.

Shortly after, rapid gunfire erupted from that direction. I counted four separate volleys, each containing 16 shots.

"Sounds like somebody got a new semiautomatic pistol for Christmas," I texted.

"That's what I was thinking, too," McGehee responded.

In my younger years, I would have been furious. Now? I'm glad somebody got a new gun for Christmas! Besides, the noise likely would run any deer that direction my way.

With fading hopes, I busied myself answering texts and emails, and Googling all manner of subjects that popped into my head.

About 15 minutes after the end of the last volley, I looked up. You've got to be kidding me! Is that a deer out there?

It was. It stood at the edge of the thicket about 110 yards away. It looked relaxed, and why not? Random gunfire is probably as common in that neighborhood as it is where I live.

With my Bushnell Nitro binoculars, I made sure it was a doe. When I was certain it had no spikes or buttons, I steadied my Ruger M77 in 6.5x55 Swedish, centered the crosshairs of its old Leupold Vari-X II scope on the doe's front shoulder and touched off a custom handload.

Enclosed by a wall of pines, the food plot amplified the sound like a stadium.

"Uh, oh! That wasn't a pistol!" McGehee texted.

"The Swede has spoken," I replied.

As I dragged the doe to the road, the pistol barrage began anew. It had an "in your face" quality, which struck me as funny.

The night was pleasantly cool, and we were still in a visitational mood. We snacked on venison sausage while we talked about trucks, guns, hunting and other fun things.

