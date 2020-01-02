Cultural efforts draw notice of Spa City school

HOT SPRINGS -- Mary Zunick, executive director of the Hot Springs Sister City Program, was named the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts Advocate of the Year for her efforts to give its students the opportunity to experience Japanese culture.

Zunick, who was honored Dec. 17 at the school's annual Director's Circle Luncheon, said she was not aware she would be receiving the award before the luncheon. "I was completely caught off guard," she said. "It was quite an honor."

Corey Alderdice, director of the school, said that over the past decade, Zunick's help has led to 50 students and teachers going to Japan for free and to the school offering Japanese language classes.

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts is a public residential high school in Hot Springs. Students from across Arkansas apply to the school, which aims to teach 11th and 12th grade students who have an interest and aptitude in mathematics, sciences, or the fine and performing arts.

Students and teachers across the state also participate in the school's enrichment programs and educator development initiatives, in person or through digital learning courses.

The Hot Springs school, which is part of the University of Arkansas System, is one of 14 state-supported residential math and science schools in the nation.

Alderdice said that when he started at the school, he wanted to begin a global learning program. He said Zunick, whom he met in July 2012, pointed the school in the right direction so that by the spring of 2013, they had received a "10-day, all-expense-paid exchange in Japan for 25 students and staff."

While in Japan, those 25 people got to visit Hanamaki, which is Hot Springs' sister city. In 2016, 25 more students and faculty members went to Japan. "Fifty students/staff were able to visit Japan for no cost, thanks to Mary," Alderdice said.

Zunick also helped the school get a grant allowing it to start teaching the Japanese language, Alderdice said, noting the school is the "only high school in Arkansas to offer" courses in Japanese, and now 25% of the students are taking the classes.

For all these reasons, Alderdice said, "we thought she was a tremendous" person for the award.

Zunick called the moment "very emotional," noting that the accomplishments at the school, as well as projects like the recent baseball game between Japanese students from Hanamaki Higashi and players from local schools, have been important and foster "understanding and appreciation of other cultures."

The projects cause the students to look for common ground with different people, which is "more important now than in the past," she said.

"I grew up in a small town in Arkansas where everyone had common beliefs, rarely saw someone different. That's not the world we live in now and not the world our children will live in," Zunick said.

State Desk on 01/02/2020