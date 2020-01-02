Driver dies in Newton County crash

A 48-year-old Little Rock man died Tuesday after the tractor-trailer rig he was driving overturned while negotiating a curve on a Newton County highway, police said.

Carlos E. Tabron was driving north on Arkansas 21, traveling downhill in a right-hand curve near Boxley about 3:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.

The 2002 Volvo semi-truck left the highway on the left-hand side in the curve. The truck overturned onto the driver's side in a field.

