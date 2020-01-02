EDITORIAL: Outrage machine

It seems our American society has not yet mastered the art of letting the little things go.

You may recall the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone. We like to bust it out every Christmas, along with Home Alone 2 and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

It seems Home Alone 2: Lost in New York has a fond place in our president's heart. He has a small cameo in the movie in which he tells Kevin McCallister how to get to his hotel's lobby. It's a harmless scene. But when the movie was broadcast in Canada this year, that scene was cut, leading to Donald Trump Jr. angrily tweeting and calling the network that aired the movie "absolutely pathetic."

Is the movie business political? Absolutely. Was our president's scene cut under some kind of executive order from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau? Not quite.

While some of the more vocal members of society were losing their minds because they loved or hated the fact that the president's cameo was removed from the Canadian broadcast (how did this even become news?), Snopes did a little digging.

It turns out that the clip has been removed from the movie since 2014 when the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation acquired broadcasting rights of the holiday flick. In fact, a total of nearly eight minutes were cut from the theatrical release of the film for it to be broadcast on television. That's nothing new. Movies get changed all the time when they air on television for commercial breaks and time limits.

The CBC even put out a statement: "As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president."

Sorry, outrage machine. There's nothing to be upset about here. These are the times we live in. Hopefully people will take a break in 2020 and count to 10 before sending out angry tweets. But we ain't holding our breath.

Editorial on 01/02/2020