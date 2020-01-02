Conservator restores historic mural

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Conservation specialist Rick Parker recently cleaned a historic painting in Siloam Springs' old post office on South Broadway Street.

Bertrand Adams painted the mural in 1940 as part of the Works Progress Administration's Arts Program. Titled Lumbering in Arkansas, the painting depicts a lumber mill in operation.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum owns the mural, while the city owns the building that houses it. Phat Tire Bike Shop leases the space.

Parker, of Gentry, is a professional associate with the American Institute of Conservation and is licensed to work on public art.

Parker conducted several tests on the paint to determine its condition. He said it needed cleaning of dust and particulates. He didn't find any indications it had been cleaned before.

"I came with several different solutions to see what might work and what might not," he said. He began work on the mural in November and said the project took 10 days to complete. The cleaning could last up to 50 years, Parker said.

The contract was for $8,250, said Holland Hayden, city communication officer. It is one of only 18 murals created in Arkansas as part the Works Progress Administration's Art Program between 1933 and 1943.

Metro on 01/02/2020