Governor’s appointments

Two northeast Arkansas lawyers were appointed Tuesday to fill judicial vacancies.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson completed a round of appointments Tuesday afternoon that included picking lawyers Keith Chrestman and Rob Ratton to fill two vacancies in circuit judgeships. Both appointees will serve for a year and have the choice to run in the election for the seats.

Chrestman of Jonesboro was appointed to a seat in the 2nd Judicial Circuit to replace Judge John Fogleman of Marion, who retired.

Chrestman received his education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and Loyola University in Chicago, according to his law firm’s website. He has appeared before Arkansas appellate courts in more than 90 cases.

Fogleman was assigned in November by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp to handle the case of Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, who is charged with capital murder in the death of former state Sen. Linda Collins, a Republican from Pocahontas. Fogleman was assigned to the case after the previous judge, former Circuit Judge David Goodson, asked to be removed for unknown reasons.

Ratton of Newport was appointed in the 3rd Judicial Circuit to complete the term of the late Judge Tom Garner. Ratton is unopposed for election to a Division 1 judgeship in the 3rd Circuit in this year’s election.

Ratton was serving as chief deputy prosecuting attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

Garner died on Nov. 3, according to his obituary. He was also an appointment by Hutchinson after Circuit Judge Kevin King died in January of 2019.

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Other appointments made by Hutchinson were:

Curtis Barnett, Little Rock, to the board of trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment begins Jan. 15 and expires Jan. 14, 2027. Barnett replaces Shelia Vaught.

Len Cotton, Dardanelle, to the board of trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment begins Jan. 15 and expires Jan. 14, 2025. Cotton replaces Fritz Kronberger.

Kevin Miller, Jonesboro, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Rob Campbell, Witts Springs, to the state Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Bruce Alford, Lewisville, to the state Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Pamela Meridith, Walnut Ridge, to the state Library Board. Appointment expires Oct. 18, 2026. Meridith replaces Deborah Kirby.

Joan O’Neal, Greenbrier, to the state Library Board. Appointment expires Oct. 18, 2022. O’Neal replaces George Ellis.

Dr. Ryan Martin, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Larr y Hopkins, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Hopkins replaces Michael Kelly.

Sherry Holliman, Marion, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2022. Reappointment.

m Greg Moyers, Portland, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

David Heikes, Brinkley, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Glen Fleming, Gillett, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Fleming replaces John Farmer.

Joe Thrash, Houston, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Josh Cureton, Cash, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Cure-ton replaces Glynn Guenther.

Derek Helms, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Helms replaces Gary Sitzer.

Trent Dabbs, Stuttgart, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Jon Carroll, Moro, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Tommy Young, Tucker-man, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

David Gammill, Tyronza, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Fire Chief J.P. Jordan, Bryant, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Chief Brad Hardin, West Fork, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2020. Hardin replaces Chief David Dayringer.

Larry Brewer, Conway, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Travis Dover, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Jeffrey Pritchett, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Chief Michael Cossey, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Bradly Moore, Marion, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires Oct. 14, 2022.

Brenda Howard, Little Rock, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept.

Reappointment.

Andrea Roaf-Little, Pine Bluff, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2021. Reappointment.

Benard Udochi, Conway, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14. Reappointment.

William Viser, Arkadelphia, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2021. Reappointment.

Angela Rich, Magnolia, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2023. Reappointment.

James Regnier, Little Rock, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2021. Regnier replaces Gary Morgan.

Teresa Roark, Camden, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2021. Roark replaces Frank Wright.

Aaron “Rusti” Holwick, Hackett, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2022. Holwick replaces Brooxine Kidder.

Carol Moore, Monticello, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2023. Reappointment.

Debbie Crews, Rogers, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2021. Crews replaces Mary Snider.

Bessie Lancelin, Pine Bluff, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Kathleen Housley, Fayetteville, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2023. Housley replaces Dr. Robin Covington.

Cheryl Anderson, Alma, to the state Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires Sept. 14, 2022. Anderson replaces Doyle Fowler.

Chief Richard Elliott, Jonesboro, to the state Crime Laboratory Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2026. Elliott replaces Chief Jackie Davis.

Judge Brent Davis, Jonesboro, to the state Crime Laboratory Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2025. Davis replaces Judge Kirk Johnson.

Dr. Ian Birkett, Little Rock, to the state Crime Laboratory Board. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Teresa Sheeler, Fayetteville, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Theresa Petrey, Little Rock, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Petrey replaces Sandra Edwards.

James Julian, Conway, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

William Johnson, Little Rock, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

Stephanie Smith, Conway, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Erika Evans, Sherwood, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Keith Clark, Paragould, to the board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Jennifer Welch-Siccardi, Little Rock, to the Mosaic Templars of American Center for African American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Welch-Siccardi replaces Col. Nathaniel Todd.

Angela Roberson, El Dorado, to the Mosaic Templars of American Center for African American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Roberson replaces Patricia Bassett.

Howard Heffington, Ozark, to the supervisory board for the Arkansas Crime Information Center. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Heffington replaces Thomas Curtis.

Mayor Danny Harness, Harrison, to the supervisory board for the Arkansas Crime Information Center. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Robert Goff, Vilonia, to the Individual Sewage Disposal Systems Advisory Committee. Appointment expires Dec. 1, 2023. Reappointment.

Edward Moore, Prairie Grove, to the Individual Sewage Disposal Systems Advisory Committee. Appointment expires Dec. 1, 2023. Reappointment.

John Tyer, Clinton, to the Individual Sewage Disposal Systems Advisory Committee. Appointment expires Dec. 1, 2023. Reappointment.