Iconic NBA boss Stern dies at 77

In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

NEW YORK -- David Stern had basketball as a passion and law as a profession, one he figured he could return to if a job at the NBA didn't work out.

He never did.

Instead he went to Europe, Asia and plenty of other places around the world, bringing with him a league that was previously an afterthought in the U.S. and turning it into a global powerhouse.

Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner, died Wednesday. He was 77.

"Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today," Hall of Famer Michael Jordan said. "He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before."

Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died with his wife, Dianne, and their family at his bedside.

"The entire basketball community is heartbroken," the National Basketball Players Association said. "David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants."

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that fought for a foothold before him had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

"Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation," said Adam Silver, who followed Stern as commissioner. "Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration."

Thriving on good debate in the boardroom and good games in the arena, Stern would say one of his greatest achievements was guiding a league of mostly black players that was plagued by drug problems in the 1970s to popularity with mainstream America.

He had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, from the drug-testing program, to the implementation of the salary cap, to the creation of a dress code.

But for Stern, it was always about "the game," and his morning often included reading about the previous night's results in the newspaper.

"The game is what brought us here. It's always about the game and everything else we do is about making the stage or the presentation of the game even stronger, and the game itself is in the best shape that it's ever been in," he said on the eve of the 2009-10 season, calling it "a new golden age for the NBA."

One that was largely created by Stern during a three-decade run that turned countless players into celebrities who were known around the globe by one name: Magic, Larry, Michael, Kobe and LeBron, just to name a few.

Stern oversaw the birth of seven new franchises and the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now the G League, providing countless opportunities to pursue careers playing basketball in the United States that previously weren't available.

Not bad for a guy who once thought his job might be a temporary one.

Stern had been the league's outside counsel from 1966 to 1978 and spent two years as the NBA's general counsel, figuring he could always go back to his legal career if he found things weren't working out after a couple of years.

Instead, after serving as the NBA's executive vice president of business and legal affairs from 1980-84, he replaced Larry O'Brien as commissioner.

Overlooked and ignored only a few years earlier -- when it couldn't even get its championship round on live network TV -- the NBA saw its popularity surge thanks to the rebirth of the Lakers-Celtics rivalry behind Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, followed by the entrance of Jordan just a few months after Stern became commissioner.

Under Stern, the NBA would play nearly 150 international games and be televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages. The NBA Finals and All-Star weekend grew into international spectacles. The 2010 All-Star Game drew more than 108,000 fans to Dallas Cowboys Stadium, a record to watch a basketball game.

"It was David Stern being a marketing genius who turned the league around. That's why our brand is so strong," Johnson said. "It was David Stern who took this league worldwide."

David Stern (right), shown here presenting Michael Jordan with his 1996 NBA MVP award, served 30 years as the NBA’s commissioner. Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77. (AP file photo)

Sports on 01/02/2020