• Chris Thorson, a Washington State Police trooper, said a section of highway near West Richland was closed in both directions for about 10 hours so crews could use snowplows to clear a 15-foot-tall pile of tumbleweeds that snared five cars and a semitrailer.

• Dottie Pepper, 54, a professional golfer and broadcaster who, with her sister, attended the Dorothy Nolan Elementary School in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., paid off all outstanding school lunch debts for more than 50 students at her former school just in time for the new year.

• Dustin Demoss, 42, accused of trying to flee a traffic accident in Clearwater, Fla., needed rescuing when his vehicle careened into a concrete retention ditch, trapping him inside until he was pulled to safety by firefighters, sheriff's deputies said.

• Percy Bland, mayor of Meridian, Miss., said nine firefighters have been temporarily moved to a different fire substation so the city can address mold contamination and other problems at their substation, which opened in 2013 and is the city's newest.

• Gurbaz Singh, 16, of Vancouver, British Columbia, had to be rescued from his 90th mountain ascent after he slipped on the ice while climbing Mount Hood near Portland, Ore., with some friends, tumbling about 500 feet down the mountainside and breaking his leg.

• Sonny Alloway, 48, of New York was charged with unlawful imprisonment after police said a video surfaced showing him grabbing a sleeping young woman riding a subway car in the Bronx to carry her off the train and onto a platform, where the victim woke and escaped by running back to the train.

• Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, an actress who had a small role in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger, faces a second-degree murder charge after being accused of fatally stabbing her mother at her home in Olathe, Kan., police said.

• Randy Grim, owner of Randy's Rescue Ranch in O'Fallon, Ill., said he's "heartbroken and completely devastated" but plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed a farmhouse he used as a home for elderly, disabled and terminally ill dogs, as well as other abused and neglected animals.

A Section on 01/02/2020