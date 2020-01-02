Little Rock man shot in hip downtown, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was shot in the right hip early Thursday morning by someone inside a sedan, police said.

Korey Brown, 43, was found around 1:20 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound at Buffington Towers, 224 E. 7th St. He told officers he had been shot at 8th and Cumberland streets by a man driving a black sedan.

Brown was in and out of consciousness, according to a police report, and was taken to UAMS Medical Center.

Officers found a shell casing and a fragment of a round at the intersection Brown described and interviewed two witnesses.

Both, as well as Brown, identified the shooter as a black man with a gold grill or gold teeth driving a dark sedan. Both witnesses further described the man as being tall and skinny with dreadlocks.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.