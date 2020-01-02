• Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her. In his New Year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene. In an incident captured on video and spread across the internet, Francis can be seen reaching into the crowd and seeking the hands of children. As he turns away, a woman in the crowd grabs his right hand with both of her hands and yanks the 83-year-old pope back, causing him to momentarily lose his balance. Francis, visibly upset, slaps twice at the woman's hands to free himself and rebukes her. Frowning, he turns and strides away. In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said that "so many times we lose patience. Me, too." He then added, "I say 'excuse me' for the bad example" he gave in the incident Tuesday. The incident isn't the first time papal handshakes have gone awry. In March, Francis repeatedly withdrew his hand from worshippers as they sought to kiss his ring. Video of that receiving line also circulated widely, with some critics calling it evidence of the pope's breaking with tradition and ritual.

• A lawsuit that accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting a massage therapist in 2016 ended after the accuser's estate dropped the case, court documents show. The filing, made Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, said the lawsuit against Spacey, who has faced a series of sexual misconduct allegations, had been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice -- meaning it cannot be brought back before the court. "Mr. Spacey paid no money to the plaintiff," Jennifer L. Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, said in an email Tuesday. "The plaintiff wished to dismiss the case and we stipulated to the dismissal to speed things up. What you see in the stipulation is all there is to see. Any reports to the contrary are false." A lawyer for the estate of the massage therapist, a Los Angeles County man identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The massage therapist sued Spacey, 60, a year ago. He accused Spacey of grabbing his hand and putting it on the actor's genitals during a massage at a home in Malibu, Calif., that had been rented by Spacey's production company. The lawsuit said Spacey groped and tried to kiss the massage therapist before offering him oral sex. The massage therapist died in September at 62, leaving his estate 90 days to take over as the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Kevin Spacey is shown in this file photo. (AP file photo)

