Playoff Glance All times Central
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday's games
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday's games
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (Fox)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 11
Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)
Sunday, Jan. 12
New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (Fox)
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 19
AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC, 5:40 p.m. (Fox)
Pro Bowl
Sunday, Jan. 26
At Orlando
AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 2
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)
Sports on 01/02/2020
Print Headline: NFL Playoff Glance