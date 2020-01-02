NFL Playoff Glance

Playoff Glance All times Central

Wild-card Playoffs

Saturday's games

Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday's games

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 11

Philadelphia, Seattle or Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Houston, Buffalo or Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 12

New England, Houston or Buffalo at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans, Philadelphia or Seattle at Green Bay, 5:40 p.m. (Fox)

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC, 2:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC, 5:40 p.m. (Fox)

Pro Bowl

Sunday, Jan. 26

At Orlando

AFC vs. NFC, 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Super Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 2

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 5:30 p.m. (Fox)

