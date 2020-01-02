ON THE GO: Eagle Awareness programs at state parks; Wicked witches onstage at Robinson Center

Allison Bailey as Glinda (left) and Talia Suskauer as Elphaba in Wicked. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Joan Marcus)

SOARING SUBJECTS

The new year means it's time for Eagle Awareness Month at Arkansas state parks. Several will offer special programming such as eagle watch tours as visitors try to spot the feathered creatures in their winter homes. Here are a couple of opportunities this weekend (for a full list, visit arkansasstateparks.com):

• Pinnacle Mountain State Park, 11800 Maumelle Harbour Road, Roland, leads an Eagle and Winter Waterfowl Lake Cruise, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday leaving from West Rock Landing. Tickets are $15, $8 for children 6-12. Call (501) 868-5806.

• At Lake Ouachita State Park, visitors can stay on shore for an Eagle Stake-Out, 10 a.m. today. Participation is free. Or, if they'd rather take to the water, there are Eagle Watch Tours at 2:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are $10, $6 for ages 6-12. Call (501) 767-9366.

Bald eagle (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

BROOMS AND BUBBLES

Take a journey to the other side of Oz with Glinda, Elphaba (aka the Wicked Witch of the West), the Wizard and other magical characters in Wicked. The national touring production of the wildly popular Stephen Schwartz/Winnie Holzman musical is back, through Jan. 19, at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. Showtimes are 2 p.m. today and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $40-$153. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Matthew Tatus (from left), George Mayo and William Aleverio as Opera in the Rock Magi. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Wendy Kelley)

MAGI AND MORAL

Opera in the Rock presents a classic Christmas tale of love and giving with The Gift of the Magi, a chamber opera by David Conte, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. Kyle Forehand and Shannon Rookey play poor couple Jim and Della, who both sacrifice the thing they value most to buy a Christmas present for each other; Sarah Stankiewicz-Dailey and Daniel Morris play their friends Maggie and Henry. Geoffrey Robson conducts members of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Admission is by suggested donation of $15. A "Meet the Kings! Family Fun" event at 6:30 p.m. in the church gathering hall includes crown-making and cookie-decorating. Child care is available during the performance but an RSVP is required at (501) 664-3600. Call (501) 681-9640 or visit oitr.org.

David O. Dodd Window

'MARTYR' MEMORIAL

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, in MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, in advance of the anniversary of the trial of "boy martyr of the Confederacy," David O. Dodd, reflects upon the Dodd stained glass memorial window — on display in the museum's Civil War Gallery — with "Remembrance Through Art: The David O. Dodd Window," a lecture by museum director Stephan McAteer and program coordinator Reveille Isgrig, 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission and light refreshments are free. Call (501) 376-4602 or email macarthur@littlerock.gov.

— Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 01/02/2020