100 years ago

Jan. 2, 1920

BATESVILLE -- The members of the Batesville Chamber of Commerce have agreed to raise $150,000 for Arkansas College on condition that representatives of the college raise $500,000 within the state.

50 years ago

Jan. 2, 1970

• As North Little Rock's city attorney for 16 years, Reed Thompson sought or helped to fight the city's -- and his own -- political and legal battles. For the last 20 months, drawing on his experience of 10 years as an FBI agent preceding his political career, Thompson has been battling the flourishing black market in illicit American dollars and goods in Saigon.

25 years ago

Jan. 2, 1995

EL DORADO -- No hazardous levels of emissions drifted off the site after an explosion and fire at a waste incineration plant, a state report says. The Dec. 12 explosion in a hazardous-waste shredder at Ensco Inc. rocked an area 30 miles around the plant. Three people were injured. There were no evacuations surrounding the plant, and the fire in the shredder area was brought under control about 45 minutes after the blast, authorities have said.

10 years ago

Jan. 2, 2010

• Construction of a second group lodge and a dining hall is a sign that Lake Fort Smith State Park is a work in progress. Work began in the early fall on the second 32-bed lodge and a dining hall at the Crawford County park and is expected to be completed late next summer, according to State Parks Director Greg Butts. The facilities will join the existing lodge in a small complex on the west end of the 1,400-acre park that was dedicated in June 2008. SSI Inc. of Northwest Arkansas was hired as the general contractor with Tim Risley and Associates of Fort Smith the project architect.

Metro on 01/02/2020