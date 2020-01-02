Parkview's Jointer on the mend after injury

Little Rock Parkview sophomore running back James Jointer has put recruiting on the back burner after suffering an ACL injury in the second game of the season.

Jointer, who received an offer from former Arkansas coach Chad Morris about a year go, estimates his knee being about 45 percent.

“We’re getting there,” Jointer said. “Once January starts I should start progressing faster. Once I get to 85 percent, I should be able to get cleared and get back on the field.”

He rushed 12 times for 131 yards and a touchdown before injuring his knee against Marion. Oklahoma State and Ohio State have shown interest, but he and Parkview coach Brad Bolding are all about getting him back in the field.

“Recruiting hasn't been our main focus. Getting back has been our main focus,” Jointer said.

Jointer, 6-1, 198 pounds, recorded 4.54 seconds in the 40-yard dash as a ninth grader. He recalls when Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was in Fayetteville in 2013-15.

“I did see the one time when he was at Arkansas they had one of the top O-lines in the nation, and with me being a running back that kind of made me happy,” Jointer said. “I’m all in when you have guys that can get you a push up front.”

He’s visited the Razorbacks in the past and is looking to make a return trip soon.

“I should be going up there and visiting in the spring or January or February, he said. “Whenever they let us get unofricials up there.”

Jointer, whose first varsity carry went for a 60-yard touchdown as a freshman, grew up an Arkansas fan.

“Growing up I would have to say either Arkansas or TCU,” Jointer said of his dream schools. “But once I got older and an opportunity to get looks from other schools, TCU kind of faded away. I would have to say Arkansas is my dream school to this day.”