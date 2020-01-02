PHOTOS: New Year’s Day float on Little Maumelle River

Paddlers, including Patrick Cuffel, standing, set off Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020 on a New Year's Day float from the boat ramp on the Little Maumelle River at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. The float was organized by the Arkansas Canoe Club and Arkansas Water Trails Partnership. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/12float/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Paddlers set off Wednesday on a New Year’s Day float from the boat ramp on the Little Maumelle River at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.
The float was organized by the Arkansas Canoe Club and Arkansas Water Trails Partnership.Gallery: New Year's Float
[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/galleries/28241/album/]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.