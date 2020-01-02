Sections
PHOTOS: New Year’s Day float on Little Maumelle River

by Staton Breidenthal | Today at 6:50 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Paddlers, including Patrick Cuffel, standing, set off Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020 on a New Year's Day float from the boat ramp on the Little Maumelle River at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. The float was organized by the Arkansas Canoe Club and Arkansas Water Trails Partnership. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/12float/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

Paddlers set off Wednesday on a New Year’s Day float from the boat ramp on the Little Maumelle River at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

The float was organized by the Arkansas Canoe Club and Arkansas Water Trails Partnership.

Gallery: New Year's Float

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/galleries/28241/album/]

