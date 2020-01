PHOTOS: New Year’s Day float on Little Maumelle River

Paddlers, including Patrick Cuffel, standing, set off Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020 on a New Year's Day float from the boat ramp on the Little Maumelle River at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. The float was organized by the Arkansas Canoe Club and Arkansas Water Trails Partnership. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/12float/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal

Paddlers set off Wednesday on a New Year’s Day float from the boat ramp on the Little Maumelle River at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

The float was organized by the Arkansas Canoe Club and Arkansas Water Trails Partnership.

