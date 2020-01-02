Pokemon Go files released by Canada

Seemingly out of nowhere, civilians started driving onto Canadian military bases at odd hours and wandering onto government property in July 2016, distracted by their cellphone screens. Military officials did not know what to make of it.

Pokemon Go, the augmented-reality game, had soared to the top of the download charts. Within weeks, millions of people were chasing the digital animated creatures all over the world, and going to places they should not go.

More than three years later, Canadian military officials have shared internal documents with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. News Network that show how the military, both curious and confused, reacted to the wildly popular app.

Maj. Jeff Monaghan, an official based in Kingston, Ontario, wrote in an email: "Plse advise the Commissionaires that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a Pokegym and a Pokestop. I will be completely honest in that I have not idea what that is."

At least three military police officers, stationed at different bases, were assigned to wander around with smartphones and notepads in hand to search for Pokemon, Pokestops and Pokegyms, according to the documents. (Users can find Pokeballs at Pokestops, use their Pokeballs to capture Pokemon, and train and join teams at Pokegyms.)

Weeks after the app became available, Canadian officials noticed an increase in suspicious activity.

One woman was found on a military base as three children with her climbed on tanks. She was playing Pokemon Go.

Police responded to a vehicle that was "acting suspiciously" in a parking lot on a military base in Greenwood, Nova Scotia, only to find a handful of Pokemon chasers.

And when another man was stopped on a military base, he was using the app and told officials that he was trying to get more points than his children, according to the military documents obtained by CBC News.

Shortly after the app was made available, the Canadian Armed Forces issued a public warning, urging civilians to avoid military property when searching for Pokemon.

CBC News filed an information request at the time, and more than three years later, the Canadian Department of National Defense released 471 pages of internal documents related to the game. The normal response time should be up to 60 days, according to legislation, but a defense department spokeswoman said the review process was slowed by the number of requests received.

The game -- and the unusual civilian behavior it brought -- was met with mixed reaction across Canada's military bases, according to the documents.

Officials in North Bay filed a complaint with Niantic Inc., the gaming startup that teamed with the Pokemon company to make Pokemon Go, stating a Pokestop location on the base would increase traffic and negatively affect the base's mission, according to CBC News.

Other military officials were more optimistic about the increased foot traffic.

Injuries and fatalities connected to Pokemon Go caused authorities around the world to express alarm.

Officials in Saudi Arabia called the app "un-Islamic," and those in Bosnia warned players to avoid looking for the creatures near land mines left over from the 1990s. Authorities in Egypt and Russia warned that the game could be a security risk.

