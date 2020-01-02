Police seek help to locate shooter

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating an incident in which shots were reportedly fired at an apartment complex late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

Department spokesman Aric Mitchell said Tuesday that no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, with no arrests having been made.

Fort Smith police officer Dana Scott was dispatched to Allied Gardens Estate at 5221 Johnson St. in Fort Smith on Monday for a shots-fired call, according to a redacted incident report provided by Mitchell. A resident at the apartment complex told police that his window and a van in the parking lot had been shot up.

According to the report, Scott and other officers went to a car wash down the street from the apartments where a silver Honda and a black Acura were spotted. The driver of the silver Honda told police that he and his friends had just gotten there and were hanging out with the driver of the black Acura. No weapons were found in either of the vehicles.

After arriving back at Allied Gardens Estate apartments to investigate further, the report states, police discovered a silver Acura with five bullet holes. Two of these bullet holes were located on the driver's side back bumper. One bullet deflected off the trunk and went through the back windshield, one hit above the license plate, and another hit on the back passenger's side bumper.

The owner of the silver Acura was located and told police he had been talking to a female co-worker and that her boyfriend did not like it, the report said. The victim was taken to the Police Department to be interviewed, with police going back to the scene to pick up the vehicle and secure it in the department back lot, the report said.

Another victim reported that a bullet went through a window, a bathroom wall, a bathroom door and into a bedroom at the victim's apartment. Police collected the bullet and submitted it into evidence.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Fort Smith Police Department Detectives Bureau at (479) 709-5116, Mitchell said in an email.

State Desk on 01/02/2020