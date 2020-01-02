Pulaski Academy's Joe Himon one to watch for 2022 class

Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon received an offer from SMU before his sophomore season, and there are likely more offers to follow.

“It surprised me because I was just in the ninth grade at the time,” said Himon, who received the offer last spring. “I was like, 'Wow, not many ninth graders get an opportunity to get an offer from a DI school.'"

Himon, 5-9, 180 pounds, rushed 128 times for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns, and caught 47 passes for 738 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Class 5A state champions. He also returned 11 kickoffs for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“I see myself playing running back, basically an all-purpose back,” Himon said of his college position. “I can move to receiver if I have to.”

Himon lived in Minnesota before moving to Arkansas around 3 years old. He is fond of a Big Ten school.

“Ohio State is one of my dream schools,” Himon said.

He recorded 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash at an Arkansas camp two summers ago. His speed and acceleration are that of a high-major prospect.

“I have great speed I see myself hitting the holes hard and using my vision to see the field,” Himon said.

Himon’s talent could help attract college attention for his Bruin teammates.

“If I’m working hard maybe they’ll see one of my teammates working hard as well and they’ll look at them, too,” Himon said.