Rivers signing with Colts makes sense

SAN DIEGO -- If Chargers leaders choose not to sign Philip Rivers, the best match for the longtime quarterback would be another AFC team in blue, the Indianapolis Colts. They have a strong offensive line, coaches who worked many years with Rivers and a domed venue that would play up the 38-year-old's ordinary arm strength.

Include as well ample salary cap space, the absence of a scary team in the AFC South and two annual games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, against whom Rivers has thrived, and the "Lucky Horseshoes" make the most sense as a potential secondary landing spot for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

Goodness gracious, as Rivers likes to say, he could throw to someone related to Antonio Gates -- Colts receiver Devin Funchess, a 6-foot-4 cousin of the former star tight end -- and could lean on a ground game that was in the top 25% of the league, per Football Outsiders.

Colts Coach Frank Reich was quarterbacks coach to Rivers in perhaps his best NFL season, in 2013. Reich, who went to four Super Bowls with the Bills as a backup quarterback, often described Rivers as the "smartest guy" in the Team Spanos building.

One caveat is the Rivers offense declined in the next two years with Reich as the coordinator and play caller, roles that were new to him.

Reich's coordinator, Nick Sirianni, was Rivers' quarterbacks coach in San Diego in 2014-15 within his five-year tenure at Chargers Park.

The Reich-Rivers relationship includes common ground beyond football, the former a Christian minister, the latter a Catholic who's public about his faith.

But there are obstacles to the Colts becoming the first NFL team other than the Chargers to employ Rivers if Bolts leadership headed by General Manager Tom Telesco and fourth-year Coach Anthony Lynn seeks a new starting quarterback in 2020.

The Colts have a quarterback under contract in Jacoby Brissett, under whom they went 7-8 this year in his 15 starts after he replaced the retired Andrew Luck in August.

According to Spotrac.com, cutting Brissett would incur a salary cap charge of about $12 million, a manageable but harsh hit.

Brissett is much-praised for his leadership. The Colts lost five of their last six games in 2019, but at 27, his better years may be ahead. Colts GM Chris Ballard, who signed Brissett to a two-year contract in September, may want to retain him as the starter while upgrading the surrounding talent.

My view is Brissett is more suited to a backup role, having posted passer ratings of 81.7 and 88.0 in his two years as the starter.

Admittedly, he operated behind a poor line one of those years, incurring an NFL-high 52 sacks in 2017 as Luck recovered from shoulder surgery.

Brissett is tough but prone to holding the ball too long.

The best other option for Rivers, if it's not the Bolts?

Give Tampa Bay the nod.

Bucs receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans excel at catching contested passes, a match with Rivers' turn-it-loose, anticipatory style.

Balmy Florida, where Rivers works out in the offseason, would assist his arm.

Partnering with Bucs Coach Bruce Arians went very well for another older dropback passer, Carson Palmer, late in his career with the Cardinals.

The Bucs are loaded with cap space, an encouraging factor if Rivers is to command the roughly $30 million in yearly pay that's the going rate for starting quarterbacks not on their first contracts.

Arians, though, has long favored a downfield passing game for which Palmer had more suitable arm strength than Rivers does. And while Tampa's offense line wasn't awful this season, it wasn't particularly good either.

Jameis Winston is eligible for full free agency this offseason after having started 70 games since Bucs GM Jason Licht, who's under contract through 2023, drafted him first overall in 2015.

Winston, who'll turn 26 next week, is a weekly football adventure unto himself.

This season he became the first 30-30 quarterback in NFL history, with a league-high 30 interceptions to go with 33 TD passes (second). He also was second in yards per attempt (7.2) for the 7-9 Bucs.

On balance, Rivers may not profile as a major upgrade over Winston, who's more mobile and has a stronger arm. And the NFC South-champion Saints would represent a large obstacle to Rivers winning his first divisional title since 2009.

