JOHN BRUMMETT: Shhhh ... don't tell her

Let's get 2020 off to a rollicking start with a fresh update on the utter absurdity of our state's practice of popularly electing state Supreme Court justices.

That's not to say the nomination and confirmation process at the federal level worked perfectly in the Brett Kavanaugh case.

These state Supreme Court campaigns are to be "nonpartisan," by laughable state constitutional principle. By judicial conduct rules, the candidates also are not to seek personally any campaign contributions or know who is, or isn't, contributing to their campaigns.

That would leave an appearance of unjust obligation and force justices to recuse from practically every case. You see.

All of that is to be left to a campaign finance chairman who must lead the blindfolded and ear-plugged candidate through all fundraising receptions. The campaign finance chairman also will spin the blindfolded candidate 'round and 'round before entering. You see.

It thus is incumbent on me at this juncture to advise Barbara Webb, the Republican candidate for the nonpartisan Supreme Court, not to read further. She must put down her iPad now, and walk away.

Lord knows we wouldn't want to flout any rules or skirt any principles. You see.

Barbara's lesser half, state GOP chairman Doyle Webb, may read further only on the condition that he will not breathe a word to his bride.

Thank goodness we may now proceed constitutionally and in observance of all judicial canons. You see.

Thank goodness I may now avail myself of excellent reporting last week on the Arkansas Times blog.

The news was that the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fundraising reception for Barbara Webb because electing her would be cheaper--a more efficient return on investment--than embarking on yet another attempt at a tort reform amendment to the state Constitution.

You know ... tort "reform," which means protecting people with a lot of money from getting inconvenienced by having to pay large sums to compensate persons who don't have much money based on liability for harm as determined in verdicts returned by juries of regular people--who, of course, cannot be trusted to decide such things, just as they cannot be trusted to elect the president of the United States. You see.

The fundraiser on the afternoon of Jan. 15 at the state chamber offices will be joined by other business sponsors and was touted in a recent text to invitees from Ken Hall, a state chamber of commerce lobbyist. He wrote, "This election, between a business conservative and a trial lawyer, is essentially a tort reform battle that's a much cheaper option than trying to get a tort reform ballot initiative passed."

That's according to the scoop from the Arkansas Times, and I have independently confirmed that, indeed, Hall did something clumsy.

In that context, clumsy means honest.

I must avail myself of that honesty to make sure readers understand precisely what the man acknowledged. It's that the state's business lobby could try to protect business from serious liability by spending a lot of money to try to get a tort reform amendment to the state Constitution on the ballot and then sell it to the voters.

But it's that the better deal would be to ante up to this Republican "nonpartisan" candidate who presumably could be counted on to impose tort reform via case law regardless of what the state Constitution says.

You see.

There is another candidate. He's Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, and people say he's done a good job. But, before that, he was what the state chamber disparages as a "trial lawyer."

A "trial lawyer" in that context means an attorney apt to take the case of an aggrieved poor person seeking redress through a jury of his peers as provided by the American civil justice system for harm he believes came to him at the fault of parties possessed of ample resources to carry adequate insurance to pay possibly high compensatory sums.

Yes, Judge Welch will get some money--perhaps a lot of it--from the trial lawyers.

Perhaps they will have better sense than to text honestly.

And one more thing: You will notice I referred to "Judge" Welch. That's important.

It is another peculiar dynamic of Arkansas judgeship election that candidates tend to do better when they are allowed to use that title on the ballot. Webb will run without that title, which makes a little tougher the state chamber's investment strategy.

She can overcome not being a judge by being better-funded and widely known as the Republican in the race.

Thus, the plaintive text. You see.

Meantime, everyone please remember not to breathe a word of this column to Barbara Webb. The very integrity of Arkansas judicial politics depends on it. She surely wouldn't want to know.

You see.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 01/02/2020