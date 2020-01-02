Video shows gunman open fire inside church

Texas church security member who shot gunman was a well-trained reserve deputy, officials say

Armed parishioners saved 'untold number of lives.' This law made it legal to have guns in church

Those were headlines on Monday morning when we got into the office. Where did they come from? Fox News? Breitbart? The NRA's public relations department?

No. They were all on CNN's website.

The reports below those headlines were remarkable too:

CNN reports that the "volunteer security member" of the West Freeway Church of Christ who shot the intruder is a firearms instructor, along with being a former reserve deputy. The attorney general of Texas told the network that the security volunteer shot once, killing the disturbed suspect. The AG also said the two people killed in the church were members of the church's security team.

There are plenty of debates that divide us. Guns are just one topic, and often not even the most heated topic. There are also many questions yet to be answered about this case, especially this one: How'd this character smuggle a shotgun into a church?

But everyone seems to agree on this point: In six seconds, this church's security team saved others, maybe many others.

There are those, even in these latitudes, who'd wave a magic wand and make all guns disappear--if they only could. The problem is that magic wands don't exist. And this country has more guns than people in it.

Until magic wands are invented, or until gun confiscation passes through the constitutional and practical complications, or until mental illness is eliminated, security teams bearing their own arms will be needed. This latest shooting in Texas proves as much.

Editorial on 01/02/2020