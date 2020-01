State composite college basketball schedule

TODAY'S GAMES

MEN

Texas State at UALR, 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at St. Mary's, 7:30 p.m.

SW Okla. State at Ark.-Monticello, 7:30 p.m.

SE Okla. State at Arkansas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

Okla. Baptist at Henderson State, 7:30 p.m.

So. Nazarene at Ouachita Baptist, 7:30 p.m.

NW Okla. State at So. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor at Univ. of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.

Science & Arts (Okla.) at John Brown, 7:45 p.m.

WOMEN

Champion Christian at Philander Smith, 5 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at St. Mary's, 5:30 p.m.

SW Okla. State at Ark.-Monticello, 5:30 p.m.

SE Okla. State at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

East Central (Okla.) at Harding, 5:30 p.m.

Okla. Baptist at Henderson State, 5:30 p.m.

So. Nazarene at Ouachita Baptist, 5:30 p.m.

NW Oklahoma State at Southern Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

Univ. of the Ozarkas at Mary Hardin-Baylor, 5:30 p.m.

Science & Arts (Okla.) at John Brown, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m.

UALR at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

