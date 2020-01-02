Sections
U-Haul says it won't hire nicotine users in Arkansas, 20 other states

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:43 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE- In this June 14, 2006, file photo, a U-Haul truck is seen in the side mirror of a another truck sitting on a dealer lot in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergal, File)

NEW YORK — U-Haul has a New Year's resolution: cut down on hiring people who smoke.

The moving company said that it won't hire nicotine users in Arkansas and 20 other states where it is legal to do so, saying that it wants to ensure a "healthier workforce."

The new policy will start Feb. 1, and won't apply to those hired before then.

New applicants will be asked if they use nicotine products, and those hired in the 21 states will need to agree to be screened for nicotine use in the future.

In addition to Arkansas, the states where U-Haul's new policy will take affect are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

The company, which is based in Phoenix, has more than 30,000 employees.

