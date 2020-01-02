TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I GAMES

MEN

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Sharp Gym, Houston

RECORDS UCA 3-10 (2-0 Southland), Houston Baptist 0-10 (0-1)

SERIES Houston Baptist leads 4-3

RADIO KUCA-FM 91.3 in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

Houston Baptist

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jalon Gates, 6-0, Sr. 17.6 2.4

G Ian DuBose, 6-4, Jr. 16.5 6.3

G/F Ty Dalton, 6-4, Jr. 7.4 4.7

F Philip McKenzie, 6-5, Jr. 2.9 2.9

C Ryan Gomes, 6-10, Jr. 4.9 3.5

COACH Ron Cottrell (487-415 in 29 seasons at Houston Baptist)

UCA

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Jr. 14.0 4.8

G/F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, Fr. 5.8 4.2

G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, So. 15.5 6.9

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Jr. 7.9 3.5

C Hayden Koval, 7-0, Jr. 10.7 6.5

COACH Anthony Boone (2-2 as interim coach this season)

TEAM COMPARISON

HBU UCA

76.6 Points for 70.6

101.2 Points against 88.3

-7.4 Rebound margin -4.4

-3.4 Turnover margin -5.3

41.4 FG pct. 39.6

37.3 3-pt pct. 29.0

67.9 FT pct. 66.5

CHALK TALK UCA has won two of its past three games. ... Houston Baptist senior guard Jalon Gates leads the Southland in scoring, averaging 17.6 points per game, while junior guard Ian DuBose is tied for fourth, averaging 16.5 points per game. ... Houston Baptist ranks second in the Southland in three-point shooting at 37.3%.

Arkansas State vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 10-3 (2-0 Sun Belt), Texas-Arlington 4-9 (0-2)

SERIES ASU leads 40-19

RADIO KFIN-FM 107.9 in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

ARKANSAS STATE

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Christian Willis, 6-1, Jr. 5.3 1.6

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 9.8 3.9

G Canberk Kus, 6-6, Sr. 12.3 5.4

F Malik Brevard, 6-8, Sr. 5.8 6.2

F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 9.9 4.2

COACH Mike Balado (34-43 in three seasons at Arkansas State)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Brian Warren, 5-9, Sr. 14.2 2.9

G David Azore, 6-4, So. 15.0 5.5

F Radshad Davis, 6-2, Sr. 6.0 4.7

F TiAndre Jackson-Young, 6-4, Sr.6.6 3.6

F Jabari Narcis, 6-9, Sr. 8.0 6.9

COACH Chris Ogden (21-25 in two seasons at UTA)

TEAM COMPARISON

ARKANSAS STATE UTA

69.2 Points for 70.0

67.3 Points against 69.3

-0.5 Rebound margin -1.1

+1.9 Turnover margin +0.5

45.7 FG pct. 40.6

35.1 3-pt pct. 31.7

69.7 FT pct. 74.6

CHALK TALK ASU enters on a three-game winning streak. … UTA sophomore guard David Azore ranks 10th in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 15.0 points per game. … UTA senior forward Jabari Narcis is tied for fifth in the league in rebounding (6.9 per game) and sixth in blocked shots (1.3 per game).

WOMEN

UALR at Texas State

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Strahan Arena, San Marcos, Texas

RECORDS UALR 2-9 (0-0 Sun Belt), Texas State 7-4 (0-0)

SERIES UALR leads 11-6

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

TEXAS STATE

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Kennedy Taylor, 5-3, So. 10.2 2.8

G Brooke Holle, 5-7, Sr. 9.8 6.1

G Avionne Alexander, 5-8, Jr. 3.7 2.7

F Da'Nasia Hood, 6-1, So. 11.1 5.6

C Jaeda Reed, 6-1, So. 4.9 2.7

COACH Zenarae Antoine (132-130 in nine seasons at Texas State)

UALR

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Jr. 3.0 2.1

G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr. 2.2 3.4

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr. 15.9 4.9

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr. 11.6 4.3

F Kiana Anderson, 6-1, Fr. 2.3 3.3

COACH Joe Foley (335-182 in 17 seasons at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

TEXAS STATE UALR

62.2 Points for 52.0

57.6 Points against 68.2

-2.2 Rebound margin -3.5

+4.7 Turnover margin -2.5

38.5 FG pct. 36.0

25.9 3-pt pct. 22.9

64.5 FT pct. 70.8

CHALK TALK UALR enters on a three-game losing skid and has lost six of its past seven games. ... The Trojans have won their last five Sun Belt openers. ... UALR senior guard Kyra Collier ranks second in the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game. ... Texas State sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor averages a league-leading 4.9 assists per game.

Arkansas State at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS ASU 3-8 (0-0 Sun Belt), Texas-Arlington 6-6 (0-0)

SERIES ASU leads 9-3

RADIO KNEA-FM 95.3 in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Terryn Milton, 5-9, So. 7.2 4.2

G Claire Chastain, 6-0, So. 10.6 4.3

G Katie Ferrell, 6-1, So. 3.3 6.4

F Marie Benson, 6-1, Sr. 18.1 6.6

C Misty Dossey, 6-5, So. 7.5 4.1

COACH Krista Gerlich (106-89 in seven seasons at UTA)

ASU

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jada Ford, 5-9, Sr. 8.5 1.1

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 12.5 4.5

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 8.9 7.9

G Payton Tennison, 5-11, Sr. 7.7 1.9

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 13.6 6.3

COACH Matt Daniel (3-8 in one season at ASU)

TEAM COMPARISON

UTA Arkansas State

62.6 Points for 64.3

63.8 Points against 76.4

-2.2 Rebound margin -3.3

-1.2 Turnover margin -3.2

42.4 FG pct. 38.1

26.6 3-pt pct. 28.5

63.9 FT pct. 60.9

CHALK TALK ASU enters on a three-game losing streak. ... UTA senior forward Marie Benson leads the Sun Belt in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game. ... UTA sophomore center Misty Dossey leads the league in field goal percentage at 70.4% shooting.

