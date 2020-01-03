5 deaths from flu added to state toll

Five more flu-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas over the past few weeks as the spread of illness has continued accelerating, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday.

The latest deaths raise the toll from this year's flu season to 13. At this point during the previous flu season, 10 people had died.

By the end of the flu season in the spring of last year, 120 people had died.

"I am concerned about having a severe flu season this year because of the early onset of widespread flu, and the fact that it hasn't peaked yet," said Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's medical director for immunizations and outbreak response. "It's not going to peak, I don't think, for a while."

The latest deaths include four people who were age 65 or older and one who was 25-44.

Of the others in the state who have died this season, four were 65 or older, three were age 45-64 and one was 25-44.

According to the Health Department's weekly flu reports, this season is outpacing the previous one in terms of the percentage of patients in doctors offices and emergency rooms who have flu-like symptoms.

Both measures, however, are below where they were at this point in the 2017-18 season, which was the state's worst in decades with 227 deaths.

The season generally runs from October through May.

Compared with previous seasons, this one is unusual because influenza B, which typically peaks later in the season, continues to be more common than influenza A.

Influenza B is generally milder than influenza A but can still be deadly, especially for children, who tend to be hit harder than adults, Dillaha said.

For people at high risk of developing complications, such as those with asthma or compromised immune systems, influenza B is "not mild," Dillaha said.

"It's still going to be a bad flu," she said.

She said the vaccine is a good match for 58% of the strains of the type of influenza B that is most common this season.

The vaccine also matches all of the strains of this season's predominant influenza A virus, known as H1N1, that had been tested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of late December.

Dillaha said people who haven't been vaccinated this season should get their shots now. Even if it doesn't prevent someone from getting the flu, the vaccine can lessen the severity of the illness and length of time the person is sick, she said.

"As school goes into session, I anticipate we'll see an upswing" in illness, she said. "We already have widespread flu. The intensity is fairly high."

Vaccinations are available at pharmacies, doctors offices and the Health Department's county units.

The Health Department offers shots at no cost to the patient, although it will charge the patient's insurance plan if the patient has health insurance.

Dillaha said vaccinations are especially important for high-risk groups: young children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, smokers, people with chronic lung disease and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.

Pregnant women are also at high risk of developing complications from the flu, which can harm the baby. When the women get vaccinations, they pass protective antibodies to the child through the placenta.

In addition to getting vaccinations, Dillaha said, people should wash their hands frequently, cough into their elbow instead of their hands, and try to stay away from people who are sick. People who are sick should stay home, she said.

As of mid-December, the level of flu was elevated across the country, according to the CDC.

The agency estimated that the virus has caused 4.6 million illnesses, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths.

