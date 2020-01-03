Colorado captures Pac-12 showdown

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, left, fights for control of the ball with Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. -- McKinley Wright IV received a little pep talk from none other than himself.

"I told myself I had to get going," he said of his second-half inner monologue.

Wright listened to Wright.

The junior guard scored 11 of his 21 points in the final five minutes and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65 on Thursday night.

"I love moments like that," said Wright, who also had eight assists. "I like having the ball in my hands to make plays for myself and my teammates."

Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks (11-3, 0-1) in Boulder.

Now that's a record hard to imagine. Wright can't explain it, nor can Oregon Coach Dana Altman.

Colorado moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season, which includes a win over Dayton in Chicago on Dec. 21 and a loss to then-No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 7. Colorado is now 19-32 under Coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11. He accounts for 30% of Colorado's 63 wins over ranked opponents since 1949-50.

This was a matchup between the teams picked to finish first (Oregon) and second (Colorado) in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. Round 1 went to Colorado, which despite being unranked was a 11/2-point favorite.

In the mind of Wright, a message was sent.

Colorado built a 15-point lead early in the second half on an alley-oop, fast-break dunk by Bey. But Oregon began to steadily chip away.

Bey had a big block of Anthony Mathis with 4:34 remaining, but was given a technical foul for taunting. Mathis made both free throws to make it 57-53. Wright hit a three-pointer to restore some breathing room.

The Ducks had their five-game winning streak halted on a night when they struggled at times to run their offense.

Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead Oregon, while Chris Duarte added 10.

In other games involving Top 25 teams Thursday night, Killian Tillie had 22 points and Corey Kispert added 18, and top-ranked Gonzaga rallied in the second half to beat Portland 85-72 for the Bulldogs' 12th consecutive victory over the Pilots. Ryan Woolridge had 15 points for Gonzaga (15-1), which opened West Coast Conference play with its seventh consecutive win. It was the fifth consecutive loss for Portland (8-8, 0-1). JoJo Walker led the Pilots with 15 points. ... Cassius Winston had 21 points and Xavier Tillman scored 19 to lead No. 14 Michigan State past Illinois 76-56 in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) have won six in a row and have won their first three conference games to stay alone in first place. Michigan State was in control from the outset but had just a six-point edge at halftime. The Spartans pulled away early in the second half with a 15-3 run. Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the Illini (9-4, 1-2). ... In Philadelphia, Obi Toppin scored 20 points and No. 20 Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise past La Salle in an 84-58 victory in its Atlantic 10 opener. The Flyers clamped down defensively on the Explorers, holding them without a three-pointer until midway through the second half. The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14. Ed Croswell led La Salle (9-4, 0-1) with 14 points.

Sports on 01/03/2020