Director pleased by PB event

King Cotton Classic director Sam Glover decided to take some time for himself Tuesday after a tournament he deemed "ultra-successful."

"I slept in until 9 a.m.," the former University of Arkansas track and field All-American said. "I couldn't take too much time. We've gotta get going on the next one because it's going to be even better."

Glover said he was extremely pleased with how this year's tournament in Pine Bluff turned out, especially with it being just the second installment of the event after an 18-year hiatus. Centennial, Calif., won the King Cotton by beating NSU University, Fla., 64-53 in the championship game Monday night.

"We accomplished what we set out to accomplish from the beginning," he said. "We wanted to bring the community together, we wanted to put on a first-class event in southeast Arkansas to be envied by the rest of the country, and we wanted to bring in more local state talent to mix in with the national talent.

"We feel we did those things, and the feedback we've gotten from the coaches that were here backed those sentiments."

Attendance numbers hovered around 3,000 per day, Glover said.

Victories by Arkansas teams in the latter years of the event were few and far between. This year, both Jacksonville and Bryant won games against out-of-state squads, with the Titans nearly advancing to the title game for the second consecutive season. Glover also said the formation of a regional division for Pine Bluff and Dollarway was a good decision, and it could lead to something bigger next year.

"There was star appeal in those regional games," he said. "You had a lot of that in the national division, with Jonathan Lawson of Memphis Wooddale, Davonte Davis of Jacksonville, Paris Dawson from Centennial, guys like that, but you had Bryce Griggs from Fort Bend Hightower in that regional division, who's the top sophomore in Texas. That allowed some of the under-the-radar kids from Pine Bluff and Dollarway to step their games up and get noticed more. That was the main reason for adding that division."

Jacksonville’s Davonte Davis puts up a shot over Memphis Wooddale’s Santerrio Brown during a first-round game in the King Cotton Classic on Dec. 27 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The tournament was deemed a success by its director, Sam Glover. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Glover said he's already been approached by several teams about participating next season, and he hinted that a round robin for girls teams could be added.

HOOPS FOR HUNGER

More than a game

The Hoops for Hunger basketball tournament produced several thrilling games, culminating with victories by the Rogers boys and Pulaski Academy girls in Monday night's title games. But for Russellville Athletic Director Johnny Johnson, those high-level battles weren't the only things that bred excitement.

Johnson said the tournament, which was created five years ago to help feed the hungry in Pope County, raised more than $65,000, not to mention $4,000 in food items donated by the 16 teams that participated.

"This was the fifth year for the tournament, and we have raised $250,000 in cash and over $20,000 in food items," Johnson said. "It has truly become a ministry for our community. When I started the Jammin' for Jackets Tournament [in Little Rock], we were excited to raise $30,000 each year. So to raise over $60,000 is really amazing."

MAGNOLIA BOYS

Champion of champions

Magnolia first-year Coach Ben Lindsey has experienced success throughout his coaching career, but the Panthers' start to this season has surprised him.

"To be honest, it's been tough," Lindsey said. "We're so young. Of our top six or seven guys, four of them are sophomores, and we haven't been at full strength for only about three games. It's been hard trying to fight the high expectations of being a defending state champ.

"For a while, I think the kids felt it by thinking they had to be perfect. But I think they're starting to understand that that's not the case and are starting to come back into their own."

Led by sophomore standouts Derrian Ford and Colby Garland, Magnolia (8-0) has looked the part of a champion. The Panthers have won five games by 17 points or more, and have knocked off two teams that won titles in March. Magnolia beat reigning Class 4A champion Ashdown 47-46 on Dec. 13, then held off Marion -- the current Class 5A champion -- 77-73 in the finals of the Camden Fairview Holiday Classic on Monday. Ford had 28 points and Garland had 21 to outduel Marion's Detrick Reeves, who churned out a game-high 35.

"They had to close the doors at 5:30, which was three hours before tipoff," said Lindsey, who spent seven seasons as the head coach at Paragould before accepting the job in his hometown after Dyun Long stepped down to become the school's athletic director. "But the kids came out ready to play. Marion is a heck of a team, and they showed it.

"But this is a group of super kids who are truly playing as a team."

NASHVILLE GIRLS

All in the name

Nashville's play during the Spa City Shootout in Hot Spring was what Paul Dean was looking for before league play heats up this month.

The Scrapperettes won the first two games of the tournament before falling to Hot Springs Lakeside 45-44 in the final, but it was Nashville's 56-30 demolition of Magnet Cove in the opener that drew Dean's admiration. The Scrapperettes attempted nearly 80 shots, but the majority of those came on second and third chances at the rim.

"Being scrappy and playing hard," said Dean, who was a youngster when his father, Paul "Bo" Dean, led the Pine Bluff Fillies to their last state title in 1995. "Even against the best teams, if you do those two things well, you're going to have a chance to win. They're starting to buy in to that.

"When we play hard, we look really good."

Dean took over as Nashville's coach during the spring of 2019 after leading De Queen to a 28-4 record and a Class 4A-7 Conference title in 2018, his lone season at the Sevier County school. Prior to his stint with the Lady Leopards, he spent eight years as an assistant coach at perennial state title contender Greenwood under Clay Reeves.

"I tell them all the time, there's going to be games where we can't make a shot," Dean said. "But you can still win a game if you just play hard on defense and rebound. There have been some ups and downs this year as far as our effort, but every game, it gets a little better."

NATURAL STATE HOOPFEST

Showdowns on tap

A few weeks ago, Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift wasn't sure what his Hurricane team would look like by the time the Natural State Hoopfest rolled around because of all of the inexperience and injuries. After Jonesboro's respectable run at the Popular Bluff, Mo., Showdown, Swift has a better idea about the kind of team he'll bring to this weekend's event.

The Hurricane went 2-1 at the tournament to take third place. They take on Little Rock Parkview at 7:45 p.m. in the final game of the classic tonight. The two-day competition will feature 10 boys teams and four girls teams at Jonesboro's Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium.

The Lady Hurricane will open the event against Bentonville at 5 p.m. today, followed by Blytheville and North Little Rock in a boys game at 6:20 p.m.

On Saturday, Osceola will take on Bartlett, Tenn., at 1:30 p.m., and Nettleton will play Parkview at 3 p.m. North Little Rock and Putnam City North, Okla., square off in a girls contest at 4:30 p.m. ahead of a boys matchup between Greene County Tech and Drew Central. Jonesboro and Little Rock Central will close things out at 7:30 p.m. in a boys matchup.

Sports on 01/03/2020