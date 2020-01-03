Father, son, 8, unhurt when bullet hits car

A father and his son escaped injury on New Year's Eve when their car was struck by celebratory gunfire as they returned home from a church service, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Larry Williams, 47, and his 8-year-old son were on their way home shortly after midnight when a projectile that police believe was a bullet struck their Nissan Maxima's sunroof. The incident occurred on Walker Street, near 29th Street.

Police said they believe the bullet deflected off the roof. Williams was able to close the sunroof cover to prevent broken glass from falling into the car, according to the police report.

Williams said his son was in the back seat when the bullet struck the vehicle. The boy was positioned slightly behind the part of the sunroof that was struck, his father said.

"I was just praising God he was sitting in the back with his seat belt on," Williams said. "I've heard other people weren't as fortunate."

There were at least two reports in other states of people struck by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. A woman in Houston died from what police believe was celebratory gunfire, and a 3-year-old in Phoenix was injured by a stray bullet.

Little Rock has a city ordinance that generally prohibits the discharge of a firearm within the city by anyone other than a certified law enforcement officer.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uz5ix4b1UU]

Section 18-102 permits people to discharge firearms on any firing range approved in writing by the chief of police. It also allows the chief of police to issue a permit to a licensed and qualified pest exterminator for the purpose of eradicating pests causing injury or damage to property, or the existence of which creates a health hazard.

Police Department spokesman, officer Eric Barnes, said no injuries from celebratory gunfire were reported in Little Rock.

Barnes said the city's gunfire detection system, ShotSpotter, counted more than 140 shots fired from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. That number was much higher than the number of gunshots reported on a typical night, he said.

Barnes said ShotSpotter employees listen to audio snippets captured by the technology to verify that the system was activated by gunfire, rather than fireworks or other loud noises.

He said officers respond to every report, adding that celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve is a problem every year.

"Obviously, we don't recommend that, because bullets have to come down," Barnes said.

Barnes said celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve is a "common occurrence" within the city.

In an attempt to mitigate the problem, police identify areas that often experience shootings and increase patrols. Command officers on duty on New Year's Eve also go out on patrols, but Barnes said that only adds about 15 people on the ground.

"On a night like that, manpower-wise, it will be hard to make a dent in such a high number," Barnes said.

Police and other law enforcement agencies also put out public service announcements, including on social media, about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

Barnes said he doesn't believe there has been a great shift in the number of shots fired in recent years.

"We try to inform people," Barnes said. "You never know where they're going to come down."

Williams said he never dreamed he or anyone in his family would be in danger of being struck by a stray celebratory bullet, even though his mother had warned him not to leave church right away for that very reason.

"That's a life lesson," Williams said. "We know now. Don't leave church until at least 12:30."

Metro on 01/03/2020