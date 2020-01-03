Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

FLASHBACK: 71 years ago today, deadly tornado in south Arkansas killed more than 50 people

Today at 2:16 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

You will be redirected to the tornado coverage momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/1949tornado/d/

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT