High school basketball roundups

BOYS

GRAVETTE 53, SENECA (MO.) 47 Tristan Batie scored 15 points as Gravette (8-5) never trailed in picking up a nonconference victory.

THE NEW SCHOOL 65, UNION CHRISTIAN 38 Chase Ammons finished with 21 points to help The New School (17-1) thrash the Eagles. Jan Sturner scored 15 points and Ayden Barbour ended with 10 for the Cougars, who led 39-14 at halftime.

VALLEY SPRINGS 81, KINGSTON 46 Isaac Ragland pumped in a game-high 29 points to send Valley Springs (17-2) to the semifinals of the Northark Invitational in Harrison. Trell Trammell scored 14 points and Briley Saunier had 10 for the Tigers, who beat Kingston (6-11) earlier this season by 35 points on Nov. 5.

WESTERN GROVE 71, OMAHA 37 Zach Bolin scored 22 points as Western Grove (14-4) outscored the Eagles 22-4 in the third quarter to blow open the game in the quarterfinals of the Northark Invitational in Harrison.

GIRLS

ALPENA 69, FLIPPIN 58 Amelya Cook tallied 26 points to carry Alpena (15-3) into the semifinal round of the Northark Invitational in Harrison. The Lady Leopards will play Valley Springs today for the right to play in Saturday's final.

HARRISON 58, PROVIDENCE ACADEMY 43 Marion Groberg scored a team-high 15 points for Harrison (15-1), which pulled away after leading 30-25 at halftime. Michelle Butler had 18 points and Julieth Rivera-Morales added 14 points for Providence Academy (7-7).

STAR CITY 53, CENTERPOINT 41 Janiya Johnson had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists to push Star City (13-0) into the semifinals of the Kameron Hale Invitational at Lake Hamilton.

Sports on 01/03/2020