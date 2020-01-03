Historic Hot Springs bar's facade to get 'major restoration'

The 115-year-old Ohio Club will have its facade restored this month. The project is expected to take between four and six weeks, depending on the weather. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen of The Sentinel-Record

For 115 years, the Ohio Club has been a staple of downtown Hot Springs, but all those decades have caught up with the building.

Now, owner Mike Pettey plans a "major restoration" of the facade, which will begin next week.

Every January, the business closes its doors for two weeks for maintenance. Pettey said Thursday that's no longer adequate, noting, "It's finally gotten to the point where its beyond maintenance. It needs a major restoration."

The restoration will only involve the exterior of the club, he said, stressing the bar, kitchen and dining rooms will not be included.

Pettey, who has owned the Ohio Club business for 10 years and owned the building for four years, said the biggest change customers will notice with the renovation is the entrance, which will be moved out around three feet. The current wall is recessed under the second floor of the building, but the renovation will make the entire facade flush.

The reason, Pettey said, is to offer the bay window on the second floor more support.

"Over the years the entryway has been un-engineered," he said, noting there were originally support columns underneath the window. Over the past century, various attempts at fixing and repairing the facade caused the building to lose "some support structure."

Pettey said the facade without the supports looks unusual. "This doesn't make sense ... that doesn't look exactly right," he said.

The restoration will also replace all the windows. Pettey noted that a lot of the wood around the windows has rotted. The new entrance will also have windows that match the old windows on the second floor.

The roof of the bay window, which currently has asphalt shingles, will also be renovated. Pettey said when the building opened, the bay window had a metal roof, and they plan to restore the roof back to its original condition by putting on a new metal roof.

With the renovation, Pettey said he is doing his part to help keep Hot Springs authentic and to preserve downtown.

"Here is the big thing that most people don't know ... (downtown is) in a flood zone. If a building comes down, it can't be rebuilt. Anything that comes down, it's gone completely, forever," he said.

"It's really important for us to keep this going," he said, noting the building has survived at least two fires and three floods. He said if building owners like him don't take care of these buildings then one day there could be "nothing here to see."

Other plans for the Ohio Club include the renovation of the second floor -- which Pettey stressed is not the mezzanine on the ground floor -- into a luxury rental space for tourists and the installation of a new air conditioner and a sprinkler system.

Pettey said while the building is currently exempt from needing a sprinkler system, it would be required to convert the second floor from residential to commercial. He said he also decided to install one for safety reasons.

The restoration of the facade is expected to take between four to six weeks, depending on the weather.