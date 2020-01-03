MLB Calendar

Jan. 10 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 21 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame voting results announced.

Feb. 3-21 Salary arbitration hearings, Phoenix.

Feb. 4-6 Owners meetings, Orlando.

Feb. 11 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 16 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 21 Mandatory reporting date.

March 26 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 28-30 New York Mets vs. Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

June 10-12 Amateur draft, Omaha, Neb.

June 15 International amateur signing period closes.

July 2 International amateur signing period opens.

July 10 Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

