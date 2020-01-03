Sections
Motorcyclist dies in police pursuit

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:50 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a fatal collision in the city Thursday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

About 3:21 p.m., Fort Smith police were notified of a pursuit involving the Arkansas State Police and a man on a motorcycle, the post said. During the chase, the motorcyclist, whose name and age had yet to be released, hit another vehicle at high speed near Waldron Road and Grand Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state police requested that the Fort Smith department handle the investigation, according to the post.

State Desk on 01/03/2020

Print Headline: Motorcyclist dies in police pursuit

