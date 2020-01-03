• Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen's University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post. "It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen's University, a place I have great fondness for and have grown a strong relationship with over the years," Clinton said. "The university is making waves internationally for its research and impact, and I am proud to be an ambassador and help grow its reputation for excellence." Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, participated in the peace process that largely ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. The work culminated with the 1998 Good Friday accord. Stephen Prenter, chairman of the university's governing Senate, said Hillary Clinton "has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland" and "will be an incredible advocate for Queen's and an inspirational role model for the Queen's community." The university said that its chancellor has three primary roles: presiding when degrees are handed out, advising senior management and serving as an ambassador to "open doors" for the institution.

• Justin Bieber is debuting a documentary series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago. YouTube announced Tuesday that Justin Bieber: Seasons will debut Jan. 27. The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015. Before releasing his debut song in 2009, Bieber, 25, gained popularity from posting his performances of cover songs on YouTube. "When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," Bieber said in a statement. "It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey." YouTube says the series will "feature a behind-the-scenes look at Bieber's private life, including never-before-seen footage of his wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day alongside those in his inner circle." The series will show Bieber reflecting "on the highs and lows of growing up in the public eye." Bieber will release a new song, "Yummy," today. His most recent album was Purpose, which features the hits "Sorry," "Love Yourself," "What Do You Mean?" and "Where Are U Now," a collaboration with Diplo and Skrillex for which won Bieber his first Grammy Award.

Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP, File

In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

