Orthopedic center acquired in Conway

Today at 6:41 a.m.

Conway Regional Health System announced Thursday that it has acquired Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center, effective immediately, with the center continuing to provide the same services and retaining all employees.

"Partnerships are what make our community successful and organization stronger," Matt Troup, president and chief executive officer of Conway Regional Health System, said in a news release. "After a long-standing relationship with the Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center, this is an exciting opportunity to come together and enhance orthopedic access."

Physicians who currently practice and who will remain at the sports medicine center, at 550 Club Lane, include Drs. Scott Smith, Tod Ghormley, Jay Howell, Grant Bennett, James Head, Rick McCarron, and Glenn McClendon.

Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center was founded in 1988. It has about 60 employees.

-- Stephen Steed

