Parkview's Outley still pumped about Arkansas offer

Little Rock Parkview junior tight end Erin Outley received an offer from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman on Dec. 20, and he’s still as excited now as he was that day.

“It’s my home state, so that’s exciting,” Outley said. “I was just very blessed to receive the offer from coach Pittman. He sounds like a great person. I can’t wait to see what the program turns out to be like.”

Outley, 6-4, 235 pounds, had offers from Memphis and Kansas before the one from the Razorbacks. He’s visited Fayetteville several times and has plans to visit again, along with other schools.

“I’m definitely going to visit Arkansas and Memphis, Kansas, Florida State, and I want to say Tennessee,” he said. “South Carolina. I think I’m going to visit there, too.”

He recorded 48 catches for 721 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior, and had 27 receptions for 322 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore. His parents are staying neutral when it comes to his college decision.

“They just want me to be at a place where I’ll be the happiest,” Outley said.

Outley was the first in-state prospect to receive an offer from Pittman.

“He brings great offensive lines and he came from a winning program,” said Outley, who had 22 catches for 331 yards and 5 touchdowns as a freshman. “I want to see if he’ll turn around the Arkansas program.”