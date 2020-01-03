Police: Gunman tries to run driver off road, fires at car in apparent road rage incident

A driver fired a gun at another car Thursday night while traveling on an Interstate 30 service road, police say. No one was injured in the apparent road rage incident.

A 26-year-old Benton woman told police she was turning her Ford Fusion from Bass Pro Parkway onto the westbound I-30 service road, less than a mile away from the Outlets of Little Rock, around 10:30 p.m. when a black sedan blew its horn at her.

She told police she blew her horn in return and completed the turn onto the road. She said the sedan then started trying to “run her off the road,” according to a police report.

The driver was holding something metallic in his hand, she told police, and she heard something hit her car before the sedan drove away. When she got home, she realized her car had been struck by a bullet.

She said neither she nor her 4-year-old son who was in the car at the time were injured.

Police searched the area the woman described for a possible crime scene or evidence but did not find anything, according to the report.

The Fusion was processed for evidence.