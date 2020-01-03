Potato Bowl capsule

TODAY'S BOWL GAME

Idaho Potato Bowl

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5)

SITE Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TIME/TV 2:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Ohio by 8

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

It's the fifth consecutive bowl appearance for the Bobcats and 11th overall in the past 14 seasons under Coach Frank Solich. Four of Ohio's six losses were by three points or less. The Wolf Pack won three of their final four games, including the program's first road win over a Top 25 team when Nevada won at San Diego State. Nevada never has won bowl games in consecutive years, but is looking to follow up on last year's 16-13 overtime victory over Arkansas State University in the Arizona Bowl.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio QB Nathan Rourke will play his final game for the Bobcats. It will be his 39th career game and 37th start since he arrived at Ohio. Rourke was a first-team All-MAC selection after throwing for 2,676 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 780 yards and 12 scores.

Nevada DE Dom Peterson led Nevada with eight sacks -- second in the Mountain West -- and 13½ tackles for loss. Peterson was the only Nevada player named a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

Sports on 01/03/2020