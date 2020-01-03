Pressure on to add impeach witnesses

President Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at his golf club Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Congressional Democrats have seized on the release of unredacted versions of Trump administration emails concerning Ukraine, saying they bolster the case that Trump was directly involved in withholding military aid to Ukraine and make a full impeachment trial necessary. (AP/Jim Rassol)

WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer in pressing Thursday for key witnesses and documents to be included in a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump after the release of an article that cites unredacted emails that bolster the case that Trump was directly involved in withholding military aid to Ukraine as he was seeking investigations that could benefit his reelection bid.

Senate leaders remained at an impasse Thursday over the scope of a trial, and aides to Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the two men had not spoken over the holidays about the standoff.

Pelosi, D-Calif., has yet to send the articles of impeachment -- alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- to the Senate as Democrats seek guarantees about witnesses and documents that could be subpoenaed in a Senate trial regarding Trump's conduct toward Ukraine.

The website Just Security, which is based at the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice at the New York University School of Law, said a review of unredacted versions of Trump administration emails released as part of a lawsuit shows growing concern among Pentagon officials that a continued hold on the aid ordered by the president would violate the Impoundment Control Act.

The law requires the executive branch to spend money as appropriated by Congress, and the documents show that the necessary steps to avoid running afoul of the act weren't being taken.

A Just Security article by Kate Brannen, a veteran Pentagon reporter, referred to an unredacted email from Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, to Elaine McCusker, the acting Pentagon comptroller, on Aug. 30, a little more than a month after Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for investigations during a phone call.

In the email, which followed a meeting with Trump that included senior administration officials, Duffey told McCusker, "Clear direction from POTUS to hold."

A redacted version of that email -- and several others cited in the report by Brannen-- had previously been made public as the result of Freedom of Information Act litigation.

"The newly revealed unredacted emails are a devastating blow to Senator McConnell's push to have a trial without the documents and witnesses we've requested," Schumer said in a statement Thursday. "These emails further expose the serious concerns raised by Trump administration officials about the propriety and legality of the president's decision to cut off aid to Ukraine to benefit himself."

Schumer has sought guarantees from McConnell that several administration officials will be subpoenaed to testify in a Senate trial who declined to participate in House impeachment proceedings, including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton and Duffey. McConnell has said the Senate should decide on what if any witnesses to call after hearing opening statements from House impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers.

Schumer said the unredacted emails raise "questions that can only be answered by having the key Trump administration officials ... testify under oath in a Senate trial."

"The American people deserve a fair trial that gets to the truth, not a rigged process that enables a cover-up," Schumer said.

Schumer added, "This new story shows all four witnesses we Senate Democrats have requested -- Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, Michael Duffey, and Robert Blair -- were intimately involved and had direct knowledge of President Trump's decision to cut off aid in order to benefit himself. Simply put: in our fight to have key documents and witnesses in a Senate impeachment trial, these new revelations are a game changer."

At the heart of the Democrats' case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and $391 million in congressionally appropriated military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Zelenskiy to launch an investigation. The inquiry was to be of former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden, as well as delve into an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

In a tweet, Pelosi said, "Trump engaged in unprecedented, total obstruction of Congress, hiding these emails, all other documents, and his top aides from the American people. His excuse was a phony complaint about the House process. What's the excuse now? Why won't Trump & McConnell allow a fair trial?"

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a statement that the messages show that the White House "cannot argue that the aid was held for any reason other than to pressure Ukraine into helping the President's re-election efforts."

For Schumer and Pelosi, withholding the impeachment articles and demanding more witnesses has given them a chance to raise questions about whether Trump's trial in the Republican-controlled Senate can be fair.

McConnell made clear that he has no intention of being impartial -- despite an impeachment oath that has traditionally required senators to deliver "impartial justice" -- and said he's closely coordinating with the White House.

Raising the fairness question also gives Schumer and other Democrats a pressure point on a few GOP incumbents facing tough reelection campaigns, such as Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Republican senators such as Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska who've occasionally shown willingness to break with McConnell and Trump.

Democrats would need at least four Republican votes to call witnesses.

Murkowski and Collins in the past week have chided McConnell for saying he's consulting with the White House on the trial. Collins said she is open to witnesses at some point later. Still, both indicated that they'd support waiting to decide on other testimony until after presentations by the House and Trump's defense -- similar to the process used in the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton. That's the same argument made by McConnell.

Democrats say they are united behind Pelosi and Schumer's demands. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, a Democrat up for reelection this year, wrote an opinion essay in The Washington Post this week saying that the Senate must conduct "a full, fair and complete trial" that includes witness testimony. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also has supported calling new witnesses.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee said Tuesday on CNN that Pelosi should hold the articles of impeachment indefinitely "until we have some assurances that the trial isn't going to be a sham."

