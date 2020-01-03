Report: Arkansas expected to hire Kentucky DL coach

— Arkansas will hire Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc as an assistant, according to a report by the Lexington Herald Leader.

The Herald Leader cited a Kentucky spokesperson as confirming LeBlanc would be hired at Arkansas, but could not confirm his role with the Razorbacks. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has yet to hire a defensive line coach.

LeBlanc has eight seasons of experience coaching defensive line at the FBS level, including the past three seasons at Kentucky, where he was reportedly paid $325,000 per year. He also has been an assistant coach on the FBS level at North Texas, Southern Miss and Wyoming.

From 2008-11, LeBlanc was a strength coach at LSU, and he spent a combined seven seasons coaching defensive line at Arkansas Tech, Henderson State and Missouri State.

LeBlanc grew up in Breaux Bridge, La., and played college football at Northwestern State from 1992-96.

LeBlanc would be at least the seventh assistant coach hired to Pittman’s first staff at Arkansas. The Razorbacks have officially announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, offensive line coach Brad Davis, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

Pittman retained Justin Stepp, who coached Arkansas’ receivers the past two seasons, and is expected to hire Central Florida tight ends coach Jon Cooper, according to FootballScoop.com.