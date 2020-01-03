SCORES, SCHEDULE

Thursday’s scores
Boys
Flippin 61, Caddo Hills 53
Atkins 59, Future School of Fort Smith 49
Gravette 53, Seneca, Mo. 47
Lutie, Mo. 79, Yellville-Summit 69
Harrison 68, Providence Academy 33
The New School 63, Union Christian 37
Girls
Atkins 56, Future School of Fort Smith 37
Harrison 59, Providence Academy 43
Walnut Ridge 50, Manila 43
Trumann 70, Rivercrest 39
Yellville-Summit 38, Lutie, Mo. 6
Tournaments
Northark Invitational
At Northark College (Harrison)
Boys
Bergman 73, Lead Hill 32
Valley Springs 81, Kingston 46
Western Grove 71, Omaha 37
Girls
Bergman 65, Clinton 28
Valley Springs 59, Kingston 44
Alpena 69, Flippin 58
Kameron Hale Invitational
At Lake Hamilton
Boys
Conway 54, Mena 24
Maumelle 59, Kirby 51
Westside Greers Ferry 66, Centerpoint 42
Lake Hamilton vs. White Hall, (n)
Girls
Kirby 53, Hot Springs 24
Star City 53, Centerpoint 41
Westside Greers Ferry 57, Mena 34
Lake Hamilton 64, LR Hall 39
Today’s games
(Boys and girls unless otherwise noted)
4A-4
Dardanelle at Morrilton
Dover at Clarksville
4A-5
Lonoke at eStem
3A-2
Riverview at Newport
Harding Academy at Bald Knob
3A-5
Episcopal Collegiate at Benton Harmony Grove
Glen Rose at Central Ark. Christian
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Baptist Prep
LISA Academy at Mayflower
2A-3
Sloan-Hendrix at Salem
2A-6
Earle at McCrory
Cross County at Marianna
2A-8
Lafayette County at Fordyce
1A-3
Ridgefield Christian at Hillcrest
Nonconference
Ashdown at Texarkana, Texas
Atkins at Perryville
Berryville at Green Forest
Cedar Ridge at Cave City
Cossatot River at Waldron
Cutter Morning Star at Fountain Lake
Dumas at Bastrop, La.
El Dorado at Monticello
Eureka Springs at Mountainburg
Flippin at The New School
Foreman at Genoa Central
Gosnell at Pocahontas
Greenwood at Farmington
Gurdon at Arkadelphia
Harrisburg at Wynne
Hector at Lamar
LR Catholic at Greenbrier
Magnet Cove at Bismarck
Marshall at Alma
Mt. Vernon-Enola at Izard County
Neosho, Mo. at Shiloh Christian
Palestine-Wheatley at Tuckerman
Paris at Lavaca
Prairie Grove at Springdale
Smackover at Strong
Woodlawn at Rison
Girls
3A-3
Trumann at Walnut Ridge
Nonconference
Conway at Marion
Danville at Greenbrier
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West
Rogers at Mount St. Mary
Springdale at Siloam Springs
Tournaments
Kamron Hale Invitational
at Lake Hamilton
Boys
Mena vs. Kirby, 11:30 a.m.
Centerpoint vs. Lake Hamilton-White Hall loser, 2:30 p.m.
Conway vs. Maumelle, 5:30 p.m.
WS Greers Ferry vs. Lake Hamilton-White Hall winner, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Hot Springs vs. Centerpoint, 10 a.m.
Mena vs. LR Hall, 1 p.m.
Kirby vs. Star City, 4 p.m.
WS Greers Ferry vs. Lake Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Natural State Showcase
at Jonesboro
Boys
North Little Rock vs. Blytheville, 6 p.m.
Jonesboro vs. Little Rock Parkview, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Bentonville vs. Jonesboro
Northark Invitational
at Northark College (Harrison)
Boys
Clinton vs. Bergman, 5:20 p.m.
Valley Springs vs. Western Grove, 8 p.m.
Girls
Bergman vs. Norfork. 4 p.m.
Valley Springs vs. Alpena, 6:40 p.m.
