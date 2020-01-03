SCORES, SCHEDULE

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Flippin 61, Caddo Hills 53

Atkins 59, Future School of Fort Smith 49

Gravette 53, Seneca, Mo. 47

Lutie, Mo. 79, Yellville-Summit 69

Harrison 68, Providence Academy 33

The New School 63, Union Christian 37

Girls

Atkins 56, Future School of Fort Smith 37

Harrison 59, Providence Academy 43

Walnut Ridge 50, Manila 43

Trumann 70, Rivercrest 39

Yellville-Summit 38, Lutie, Mo. 6

Tournaments

Northark Invitational

At Northark College (Harrison)

Boys

Bergman 73, Lead Hill 32

Valley Springs 81, Kingston 46

Western Grove 71, Omaha 37

Girls

Bergman 65, Clinton 28

Valley Springs 59, Kingston 44

Alpena 69, Flippin 58

Kameron Hale Invitational

At Lake Hamilton

Boys

Conway 54, Mena 24

Maumelle 59, Kirby 51

Westside Greers Ferry 66, Centerpoint 42

Lake Hamilton vs. White Hall, (n)

Girls

Kirby 53, Hot Springs 24

Star City 53, Centerpoint 41

Westside Greers Ferry 57, Mena 34

Lake Hamilton 64, LR Hall 39

Today’s games

(Boys and girls unless otherwise noted)

4A-4

Dardanelle at Morrilton

Dover at Clarksville

4A-5

Lonoke at eStem

3A-2

Riverview at Newport

Harding Academy at Bald Knob

3A-5

Episcopal Collegiate at Benton Harmony Grove

Glen Rose at Central Ark. Christian

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Baptist Prep

LISA Academy at Mayflower

2A-3

Sloan-Hendrix at Salem

2A-6

Earle at McCrory

Cross County at Marianna

2A-8

Lafayette County at Fordyce

1A-3

Ridgefield Christian at Hillcrest

Nonconference

Ashdown at Texarkana, Texas

Atkins at Perryville

Berryville at Green Forest

Cedar Ridge at Cave City

Cossatot River at Waldron

Cutter Morning Star at Fountain Lake

Dumas at Bastrop, La.

El Dorado at Monticello

Eureka Springs at Mountainburg

Flippin at The New School

Foreman at Genoa Central

Gosnell at Pocahontas

Greenwood at Farmington

Gurdon at Arkadelphia

Harrisburg at Wynne

Hector at Lamar

LR Catholic at Greenbrier

Magnet Cove at Bismarck

Marshall at Alma

Mt. Vernon-Enola at Izard County

Neosho, Mo. at Shiloh Christian

Palestine-Wheatley at Tuckerman

Paris at Lavaca

Prairie Grove at Springdale

Smackover at Strong

Woodlawn at Rison

Girls

3A-3

Trumann at Walnut Ridge

Nonconference

Conway at Marion

Danville at Greenbrier

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West

Rogers at Mount St. Mary

Springdale at Siloam Springs

Tournaments

Kamron Hale Invitational

at Lake Hamilton

Boys

Mena vs. Kirby, 11:30 a.m.

Centerpoint vs. Lake Hamilton-White Hall loser, 2:30 p.m.

Conway vs. Maumelle, 5:30 p.m.

WS Greers Ferry vs. Lake Hamilton-White Hall winner, 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Hot Springs vs. Centerpoint, 10 a.m.

Mena vs. LR Hall, 1 p.m.

Kirby vs. Star City, 4 p.m.

WS Greers Ferry vs. Lake Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Natural State Showcase

at Jonesboro

Boys

North Little Rock vs. Blytheville, 6 p.m.

Jonesboro vs. Little Rock Parkview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Bentonville vs. Jonesboro

Northark Invitational

at Northark College (Harrison)

Boys

Clinton vs. Bergman, 5:20 p.m.

Valley Springs vs. Western Grove, 8 p.m.

Girls

Bergman vs. Norfork. 4 p.m.

Valley Springs vs. Alpena, 6:40 p.m.