Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, believed to be with Little Rock man
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, believed to be with Little Rock man

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 10:57 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Julian Boyd

Sherwood police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy missing since 6 a.m. Friday.

Authorities believe the child, Julian Boyd, is traveling with Napolean Haire, 33, of Little Rock. Police said Haire is considered armed and dangerous.

Julian is described as a black boy with a light complexion who stands about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Haire is a black man with a dark complexion who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the man and boy may be traveling in a gray 2001 Lexus 300 with license plate 058YST. Haire’s last known address is in the 7500 block of Geyer Springs Road.

It was unclear if there was any connection to a double homicide reported in Sherwood Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT