Amber Alert issued for boy, 6, believed to be with Little Rock man

Sherwood police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy missing since 6 a.m. Friday.

Authorities believe the child, Julian Boyd, is traveling with Napolean Haire, 33, of Little Rock. Police said Haire is considered armed and dangerous.

Julian is described as a black boy with a light complexion who stands about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Haire is a black man with a dark complexion who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say the man and boy may be traveling in a gray 2001 Lexus 300 with license plate 058YST. Haire’s last known address is in the 7500 block of Geyer Springs Road.

It was unclear if there was any connection to a double homicide reported in Sherwood Friday morning.