THEATER REVIEW: Some witchy oohs and Oz: Yes, 'Wicked' is wonderful

Wicked, Jan. 1-19 at Robinson Center Performance Hall Allison Bailey as Glinda & Talia Suskauer as Elphaba in WICKED. Photo by Joan Marcus

Even after a couple of decades, Wicked has lost none of its magic.

It's not exactly a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, billed instead as the "untold" story of the witches of Oz (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire). The 35-member North American Tour cast and the continually awe-inspiring staging entirely enchanted the audience Thursday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The setting is Oz before Dorothy's arrival; Elphaba (Talia Suskauer), smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing a rare talent -- along with emerald-green skin that makes her the object of discrimination -- forms an unlikely friendship with bubbly, popular, airheaded blonde Galinda (Allison Bailey), who sacrifices the "Ga" for a noble cause.

Both leads are at the top of their game -- Suskauer, whose diction is so purely perfect that I didn't miss a single musical syllable, and Bailey, whose "bounce" is entirely captivating.

Superior supporting performances come from Cleavant Derricks as the shifty Wizard (whose "Wonderful" solo number was, well, wonderful); Curt Hansen as handsome Fiyero at the peak of an unlikely love triangle; Mili Diaz as Nessarose, whose fate it becomes to be at least as wicked as her sister, Elphaba.; and Sharon Sachs as malapropping Madame Morrible, schoolmistress-turned-Emerald City flack.

The long-running musical has a long run here, through Jan. 19 (7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday), at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Ticket information is available by calling (501) 244-8800 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Metro on 01/03/2020