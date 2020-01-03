State Division I women's basketball roundups

SUN BELT WOMEN

UALR 78, TEXAS STATE 66

Trailing by three points at halftime, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (3-9, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) outscored Texas State 48-33 in the second half to earn a victory at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The Trojans, who ended a three-game losing streak, shot 52% (27 of 52) from the floor while outrebounding the Bobcats 40-37 and outscoring them 34-26 in the lane. Both teams took care of the basketball, committing a total of 15 turnovers, and UALR got 15 assists on its 27 made shots.

Alayzha Knapp led the Trojans with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Teal Battle had 18 points, Tori Lasker added 14 and Krystan Vornes chipped in with 12. Brooke Holle had a game-high 22 points in the loss for the Bobcats (7-5, 0-1).

TEXAS-ARLINGTON 71, ARKANSAS STATE 44

Arkansas State University (3-9, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) was held to single-digit scoring in the first and fourth quarters in a loss to Texas-Arlington (8-6, 2-0) at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The Red Wolves shot 32% (16 of 50) from the floor, hitting 4 of 14 three-pointers, and shot 57% (8 of 14) from the free-throw line. They were outrebounded by the Mavericks 42-33, outscored in the lane 34-24 and committed 23 turnovers that led to 23 points. The Mavericks also had 24 assists on 29 made shots.

Jada Ford led Arkansas State with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, while Peyton Martin added 13 points. Claire Chastain led Texas-Arlington with a game-high 18 points.

Sports on 01/03/2020