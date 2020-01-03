State general revenue tax collections increase in December, exceed forecast

FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this file photo.

State general revenue tax collections increased in December by $7.7 million over a year ago to $613.6 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $5.3 million.

Individual income and sales and use tax collections increased in December over a year ago by 3.1 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, state officials said Friday in the monthly revenue report.

While the sales and use tax collections in December exceeded the state’s forecast by $1.3 million, individual income tax collections fell $12 million short of the state’s forecast. State officials said taxpayer strategy resulting from the federal tax overhaul reduced individual income tax collections in December and they expect a rebound in these collections in January.

The net available general revenue to state agencies in December increased by $6 million to $547.6 million and exceeded the state’s forecast by $5.6 million.

December is the sixth month of fiscal year 2020.

During the first half of fiscal 2020, total general revenue collections increased by $111.9 million over the same period in fiscal year 2019 to $3.3 billion and exceeded the state’s forecast by $82.1 million.

In the first six months of fiscal 2020, the net collections increased by $109.2 million over the same period in fiscal year 2019 to $2.96 billion and exceeded the state’s forecast by $93.1 million.