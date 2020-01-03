State index off 2.29 in year's 1st trading

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 475.15, down 2.29.

Eight of the index stocks rose on the first day of trading of 202o.

"Equities started off the year higher following a move by the Chinese central bank to relax reserve requirements as the industrials and information technology sectors led markets to a record closing high," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 01/03/2020